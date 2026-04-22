3 Late-Round Sleepers the Bucs Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally get the chance to prove to fans that they are not getting complacent now that the NFL Draft is here. It comes after a free agency period that was successful, but was marred by the departure of Mike Evans.

All the fanfare will center on what Tampa Bay does with its 15th overall pick in the first round, but the Bucs will also want to pay close attention to what happens throughout the rest of the draft, as Licht will need to continue adding key pieces while improving depth.

Usually, casual fans have already begun to pay less attention to who the team is drafting by Day 3 of the NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean the Bucs can't improve their roster through late-round sleepers. Here are some names to keep an eye on when the Bucs make their selections in rounds five through seven.

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Outside linebacker Nadame Tucker (11) of Western Michigan Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Tucker is an interesting player. He has had a unique path to the draft, but really turned things on in his final collegiate season with Western Michigan. In 2025 with the Broncos, Tucker finished with 14.5 sacks (tied for most in FBS) and 21 tackles for loss, earning him MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors, and, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he had the third-best pass-rush grade nationally (93.3).

Tucker could go in any of the Day 3 rounds because of his collegiate journey, age (26 in June), and measurables, but he's a classic steal who could immediately make an impact in Todd Bowles' pass-rush rotation. With production off the edge being a major need in Tampa Bay, it's easy to see why the Bucs could be targeting him after hosting Tucker on a top-30 visit leading up to the draft.

Febechi Nwaiwu, OL, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bucs showed that they could use some interior offensive line depth after the 2025 season, and Nwaiwu would be a perfect fit. Nwaiwu has played four different offensive line spots over the course of his collegiate career, showing his ability to swing sides while also being versatile enough to play inside and out — something offensive line coach Kevin Carberry has shown to appreciate in his linemen.

Nwaiwu is one of the most reliable pass-protectors in the class, allowing only two total pressures the entire 2025 season for a 0.4% pressure rate, which was best among Power 4 guards, and posted a 91.6 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Daniels was a standout on the Oklahoma defense and the definition of a true hybrid linebacker at six-foot-four, 230-plus pounds, who transitioned from safety to linebacker after transferring to the Sooners from Oklahoma State.

Daniels skipped the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which has made his stock a bit murky, but his career production is hard to ignore. With 293 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles, Daniels would be ready to come in and contribute.

In a Bowles defense that loves versatility and positionless players, Daniels fits this mold to a T and could be seen as the perfect developmental backer that could make impacts early in sub-packages or special teams.

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