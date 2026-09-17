3 Most Important Things Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Said About Week 2's Browns Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't play their best football in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. They lost 33-27 on the road, but now, they have a chance to pick up their first win of the NFL season against the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday.

Both teams are 0-1 entering this contest, but the Browns were blown out in a rough 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite that, they're an NFL team, and they'll bring some challenges against Tampa Bay that head coach Todd Bowles will hope to overcome on Sunday.

Bowles spoke to the media on Wednesday — here are the three most important things he said about the Browns as the two teams get ready to square off:

On Cleveland's Offense

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's a big challenge because they do a lot of different things as far as running and throwing the ball. When you have a running quarterback, that gives you that extra added dimension. You can rush exactly the proper way and still get outrun because of his speed and his athleticism. We've got to be very disciplined in our pass-rush lanes, and we've got to stop the run. They've got a bunch of weapons over there."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't known strictly for his mobility, but he was able to pick up yards on the ground when it mattered. He rushed for 20 yards on Sunday against the Bucs, including on a play where the middle of the field was left wide open for him to check the play into a QB draw.

Joe Burrow sees a disrespectful front and audibles to Q draw pic.twitter.com/HuKw3OIrZn — mike (@bengals_sans) September 14, 2026

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had 38 yards rushing against the Jaguars, so Tampa Bay will really have to watch him on Sunday. The Jaguars held Browns running back Quinshon Judkins to just 33 yards on 12 carries Sunday, so the Bucs will have to do that in conjunction with slowing down Watson to stop the Browns offense.

If the pass rush can come alive and get pressure on Watson in the pass game and then contain him when he tries to scamper, the Bucs should be able to get the job done.

On Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He had a heck of a year last year. They’ve only had one game so far this year, but we know he's going to get his catches. He’s a dangerous guy."

The Bucs didn't have a good time trying to contain Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki. He caught five passes for 78 yards, and that big game helped the Bengals capitalize on three Bucs turnovers and turn them all into touchdowns.

Fannin caught six touchdowns last year and racked up 731 yards. Even though he caught just two passes for 21 yards last Sunday, he's still an athletic, threatening tight end who can do some real damage if left unchecked.

Bowles seems resigned to the fact that Fannin will be targeted. But if the Bucs treat him like they treated Gesicki against the Bengals, he might be capable of doing far more damage to the defense in Week 2.

On Browns HC Todd Monken

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is seen against the New England Patriots during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I know him from Georgia. We actually talked [and] I actually interviewed him one time as an [offensive coordinator], I think, before he went to Baltimore. So, we know each other pretty [well] from a personal standpoint, from Georgia and in this business standpoint. He’s a very intelligent guy."

It's always helpful to really know an offensive playcaller and their tendencies. Bowles has a lot of experience around Monken, from the time his son, Troy, played linebacker at Georgia while he was there at the college level and the time he interviewed Monken for Tampa Bay's OC job.

Bowles will definitely have a key on the type of things Monken likes to run, especially since he's played him a few times in the NFL. If he can create a strong game plan against Monken's offense, the Bucs defense may be able to execute well and put a stop to its potential on Sunday.

The Bucs play the Browns in Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

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