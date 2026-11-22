The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed some glimpses on Sunday, but simply couldn't maintain the offensive pace required to hang with a team like the Detroit Lions. When it was all said and done, the Bucs lost 30-21, and although the final score is all that matters, this one did feel much closer than the final score indicates.

We saw some positive things from the Bucs, but to no one's surprise, the bad and the ugly will outweigh the good as we look back at what transpired in this game between the Buccaneers and Lions.

Good

Nov 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ted Hurst Finally Does What He's Supposed To Do

Despite his length, speed, and athletic ability, Ted Hurst has seemingly dropped a lot more balls than he's caught. That trend continued early in this game, but in the second quarter, the talented young wideout finally did his job and caught a beautiful 23-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield finds Ted Hurst III for a 23-yard TD just before halftime!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/XKCshSxJnv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026

On the Buccaneers' final drive with a victory no longer in sight, Hurst registered a couple more catches, including a five-yard TD reception to cap it off. Hurst finished the game with five catches for 56 yards and 2 TDs.

The Bucs' offense has been anemic this year, and they desperately need someone in the WR room to step up. It was nice to see Hurst finally provide a bit of a spark in this one, but it would be even nicer to see him do so more often.

This Bucs Defense is For Real

If the Buccaneers had just a league-average offense, it's safe to say they would be one of the better teams in the league. That's how good the Bucs' defense has been this season.

Even though the Lions did put up 31 points by the time this game was over, I thought Todd Bowles' group performed extremely well despite missing several key players in the secondary. Although the Lions did score on a couple of explosive plays in the passing game, the Bucs did a solid job stifling Jahmyr Gibbs prior to garbage time, which is an impressive feat considering that he is one of the league's most dynamic offensive weapons at any position.

The Bucs' defense did what they needed to do, which was hold an explosive offense at bay just enough to give their offense a chance to go win them the game. Unfortunately, like we've seen so many times already this season, the offense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain.

Bucky Bounces Back

Despite being kept at bay in the first half, Bucky Irving came out firing in the second half and refused to be denied on numerous occasions. Although he didn't crack the 100-yard plateau because an 80-yard TD run was called back, he was tough, elusive and relentless running the football, and he was without a doubt the team's most dynamic offensive player.

I think I have found my new favorite NFL celebration thanks to Bucky Irving and Vita Vea: pic.twitter.com/PDLxsxgeG0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2026

Bad

Nov 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) defends against Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Star Injured

Buccaneers' standout cornerback Jacob Parrish was injured in the first half and ruled out for the remainder of the game with a back injury.

It was a brutal blow for the Buccaneers, who were already without starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and desperately needed Parrish in the lineup to help slow down the potent receiving trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.

Benjamin Morrison

When Jacob Parrish left early in the game, Benjamin Morrison was thrust into a big-time spot at outside corner opposite Zyon McCollum. Unsurprisingly, the Lions immediately targeted the second-year corner in coverage and he gave up multiple TD receptions, including one to Amon-Ra St. Brown and another 57-yard TD to Jameson Williams in the third quarter.

The TD surrendered to St. Brown seemed like more of a failure on the back end of the defense, but the Williams TD was simply a matter of Morrison not being able to hang with one of the league's fastest wideouts.

Benjamin Morrison, per @NextGenStats

19 coverage snaps

6 targets

5 receptions allowed

131 yards allowed

2 touchdowns allowed https://t.co/Fi4VY0YtR3 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 22, 2026

To make matters worse, Morrison left the game with a hamstring injury in the third quarter, continuing what has become a consistent trend throughout his NFL career while further cementing his status as an injury-prone NFL draft bust.

Bucs Can't Come Back

Coming into this game, the Buccaneers had 13 straight losses when trailing or tied entering the fourth quarter of games, which was the longest streak in the NFL. Unfortunately, the longest streak in the NFL is now 14 and still held by the Buccaneers because, once again, they were unable to put together a fourth quarter comeback.

Ugly

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Critical Error

After a very slow first half, Bucky Irving busted free for an 80-yard TD run early in the third quarter that would have given the Buccaneers their first lead of the game. However, instead of 80 yards and six points on the scoreboard, the Buccaneers actually lost yards because Luke Goedeke was called for a holding penalty and ended up having to punt the ball away from deep in their own territory.

Not only was Goedeke's penalty a critical error because of the result on the scoreboard — Detroit scored a TD just a few plays later — but it also killed all of the momentum that the Buccaneers' offense had established. Had Irving's TD run stood, it would have been the second consecutive drive resulting in a touchdown for Tampa Bay.

Hanging Bucky Out To Dry

Bucky Irving got absolutely obliterated by Brian Branch partway through the third quarter. Irving dropped the ball, but more importantly, couldn't get up off the turf after the vicious tackle from the Lions' hard-hitting safety.

This is football, and many injuries are unavoidable, but that was not the case on this particular play. I think everyone in the stadium aside from Mayfield could see Branch closing in on Irving before he received the ball.

Thankfully, Irving is tough as nails and came back into the game just a few plays later. Still, though, Mayfield needs to improve on his anticipation when throwing the football, and this play could be used as an example of that. The Bucs cannot afford to lose their most dynamic offensive weapon, and Mayfield needs to do his part to ensure that doesn't happen.

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