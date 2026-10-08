The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are limping into a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

A 0-4 start hasn't instilled much confidence in this team, and they face yet another tall task in front of them as they search for their first win.

It doesn't seem like the Bucs will have much of a chance in this one, but these are the three storylines we will be watching when they take on the Cowboys in Jerry's World.

Jalon Daniels & The Running Game

This will be Jalon Daniels' second-ever start, and it will come in primetime. The pressure will amp up, and Daniels will not only need to have an excellent game through the air but also on the ground.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) hands off the ball to running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels, along with Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker, must all be at their best. They will have ample opportunities to make plays as Dallas is surrendering 150.3 rushing yards per game (31st in the NFL).

Zac Robinson must lean on his running backs and mobile quarterback in this one if they hope to match Dallas score-for-score, and it would also help with controlling the game clock, keeping the Cowboys' offense off the field and keeping themselves out of third-and-long situations.

Todd Bowles' Hot Seat & Desperation Mode

It's the first 0-4 start in Tampa Bay since 2013, and head coach Todd Bowles' seat couldn't get much warmer.

It's desperation time for Bowles and the Bucs, so not showing up at all would quite literally be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Getting blown out on national television would put the Bucs' record at 0-5, which would make it one of the worst starts in franchise history — the first since Tony Dungy's inaugural season back in 1996.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that does indeed happen, the writing will most definitely be on the wall for Bowles and company.

No Antoine Winfield Jr. vs. Cowboys' Air Attack

Dallas boasts one of the best offenses in the league, which is headed by an elite passing game with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the charge.

It was already going to be a massive challenge for a young Bucs' secondary, but that hill got even steeper with Antoine Winfield Jr. being ruled out as he deals with a rib fracture.

While Winfield hasn't been his best, the Bucs will now have to rely on backups to try and help slow down the Cowboys' passing attack. How Tampa Bay and Bowles adapt to the absence of Winfield against Dallas' passing game will be a major defining factor in whether they can keep this game close.

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