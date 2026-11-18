Despite the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a disappointing 3-6 on the season, in addition to being one full game outside of first place in the NFC South, there are still positives to be found regarding the team's outlook for the remainder of the regular season.

Most notable among those positives is the Buccaneers' remaining strength of schedule, which is widely considered to be the easiest in the NFL after what was a difficult first half of the year. The other is that, despite their struggles, the Bucs remain undefeated in division games (2-0) on the season with four NFC South games still remaining.

Despite the potential that somehow still exists for the Buccaneers to go on a run and make the postseason, a few things will need to go right. And right now, one of the main things is the injury front.

As it stands right now, the Buccaneers have several key players dealing with injuries, which could threaten their availability for this Sunday's matchup against the Lions in Detroit.

Good News

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite exiting last week's game vs. the Bears due to a knee injury, OLB Yaya Diaby appears to be trending in the right direction to play on Sunday.

First practice back from the bye — Antoine Winfield Jr. and Baker Mayfield didn’t practice, but Yaya Diaby IS practicing. — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 18, 2026

After practice, Bowles confirmed that Diaby is "trending in the right direction", which is a big boost to a defense that has played like one of the best in the league over the past month or so. The Bucs will need all of the defensive reinforcements they can get in order to slow down the Lions' explosive offense.

Another piece of good news coming out of Tampa today is that All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs was also at practice. Although Wirfs didn't necessarily sustain a significant injury, as far as we know, he was seen limping off the field after the team's tough loss in Chicago.

Bad News

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) is rendered aid by medical staff against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only was star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. not seen at practice on Wednesday, but Bowles cast some serious doubt on Winfield's availability for this game in Detroit when he spoke to the media after practice.

Todd Bowles says that Yaya Diaby is “trending in the right direction.” Antoine Winfield Jr. is “very sore right now” and Bowles didn’t seem as optimistic about his chances this Sunday — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 18, 2026

Winfield left the game vs. Chicago when he injured his ankle trying to make a tackle and he did not return. Although the Bucs' defense looked excellent as the game went on even without Winfield in the lineup, his presence is still essential for Bowles' defense to function at full capacity.

Trying to limit the impact of players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams will be that much more challenging without Winfield on the field than it would be if he were to suit up for this game.

When the Bucs promoted QB Easton Stick to the 53-man roster and signed Cooper Rush to the practice squad, it was an obvious sign that Baker Mayfield's status was in serious doubt for this contest. Mayfield took a number of big hits last Sunday night in Chicago, and he was hobbling around most of the night with a foot injury.

Although we haven't got much specific info about the nature of the injury, those moves did not inspire much confidence in the belief that Mayfield would be healthy enough to start this weekend.

That being said, Bowles was not ready to not rule Mayfield out for this game after Wednesday's practice.

"He's made a lot of progress," Bowles said. "We want to see him do some things later on today and tomorrow and kind of make that determination on Friday, but he's a lot better than he was a week ago. I don't know if that's ready or not, I want to see it myself, and we'll see what he can do tomorrow."

Any time a starting quarterback is hurt, it can't be good news for the team. That being said, the fact that a glimmer of hope still exists for Mayfield to play this weekend is worth taking note of.

Regardless of whether Mayfield suits up on Sunday in Detroit or not, the Buccaneers will need to have as many healthy players on the field as possible in order to upset a very talented Lions team.

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