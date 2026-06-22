4 Reasons Buccaneers Should Extend Baker Mayfield Now

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield both want to get a contract extension done for him to remain in Tampa Bay — that much has been made clear by both sides. But when Mayfield has been asked about it by media this offseason, it hasn't seemed like that deal is coming to fruition soon.

Mayfield told reporters during OTAs that he and the Buccaneers were not close to a contract extension and that he had set a deadline for training camp to get a deal done — and if they don't by then, they'd save negotiation until after the season. There are clearly a few hangups that either side has when it comes to a new deal despite their mutual interest, and the clock is ticking as training camp approaches at the end of July.

The Bucs and Mayfield will probably get something done, even if that deadline comes and goes. The Bucs and general manager Jason Licht don't need to hear it from us, but we put together four reasons why getting an extension done with Mayfield as soon as possible would benefit the Bucs in a big way.

Good Quarterbacks Don't Come Around Often (And Aren't Cheap)

The Buccaneers should know more than anyone how hard it is to find a quarterback who lasts. Prior to Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay in 2020 (and he was only there for three years), the Buccaneers had a revolving door of quarterbacks and weren't ever able to get off the ground because of it. Mayfield offers some consistency that Tampa Bay arguably hasn't had for a very long time, and the Bucs should take advantage.

Mayfield has played for the Buccaneers for three seasons and is entering his fourth, and outside of a rough back half to 2025, he's only ever elevated Tampa Bay. He threw 41 touchdowns in 2024 and won a playoff game for the Bucs in 2023, and finding a quarterback who can do even that for you in the NFL is very, very difficult.

And when you do, they can get expensive, so it's best to settle the financials now. Mayfield is likely to earn over $50 million APY on this new deal. If you wait to sign him, and he does well? That number could skyrocket, and it could make roster building in the future needlessly difficult.

It Looks Good on Management for Future Negotiations

Everyone is watching when a player wants a new deal. How a franchise treats a player when they want an extension and a show of good faith matters, and free agents (and their agents) will keep this in mind when determining what organization to play for in the future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs have generally been good about re-signing important players to big contracts. If they do the same with Mayfield and they give him what he wants after he's played so well for Tampa Bay, the league will continue to acknowledge that Licht rewards his players when they want it and that the Bucs are a good organization to play for.

His Teammates and Coaches Love Him

It's no secret that just about everyone in the organization is a big fan of Mayfield. Tristan Wirfs recently spoke on it in an interview with WFLA, and he made his thoughts very clear on the team's relationship with Mayfield.

"Obviously, I want him to be here for a long time. I want him to be my quarterback for a long time. So, I hope things work out for him and with the whole contract situation," Wirfs said. "But I know he’s still the same guy who’s coming in here day in and day out and leading us... I know he's gonna be the same dog that he always is.”

Combine that with the fact that head coach Todd Bowles told media that he "absolutely" wants Mayfield as his quarterback, and it's easy to see that he's beloved throughout the building. If the Bucs want to reinforce that culture as soon as possible, they should get Mayfield extended.

His Play Deserves It

Mayfield wants to be paid like a top 10 quarterback, and while his exact ranking in the NFL can be debated, his stats in Tampa Bay have been impressive.

Mayfield has boasted a passer rating of 98.4 with 13,108 yards, 103 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 54 games with the Bucs, including the playoffs. Per SumerSports, his total EPA since 2023 (172.49) is 10th in the NFL across that span, and his total EPA/play ( 0.087) is 15th. He's shown himself to be a consistent performer over his entire Bucs tenure, and that consistency is likely worth locking down for the long term.

Injuries across the board, including to himself, hampered the back half of his 2025 campaign. And while there's still plenty for him to work on as a quarterback, the stats would indicate that he deserves to be paid like the NFL's best quarterbacks.

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