5 Buccaneers Sleepers Who Could Be Key to Beating Bengals In Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of players to be excited about as they head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 1. There are a few draft picks and free agents the Bucs have acquired that the team and its fans are very excited to see hit the field for the first time this season.

Hyped players aren't the only players who contribute to wins, though. A team has to be well-constructed in all areas to win football games, and general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles believe this one is heading into the new year. Just as plenty of players draw attention, plenty more of them could play well without a lot of chatter around them during the preseason.

Here are five sleeper players who could make an impact against the Bengals in Week 1 on Sunday:

WR Tez Johnson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) looks on before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With WR Jalen McMillan unable to play, all eyes will probably be on rookie wideout Ted Hurst, whom the Bucs drafted in the third round to be a contributor at the "X" position. As a result, Tez Johnson may fly under the radar, but he could be a big help to the Bucs on Sunday.

Johnson had a strong camp and caught five touchdowns for the Bucs last year. He has the NFL experience that Hurst does not, and there are a few packages that could make use of his ability to find space and make defenders miss. If McMillan doesn't play, expect Johnson to get some work Sunday.

CB Benjamin Morrison

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benjamin Morrison is not starting at outside corner this season — Jacob Parrish, who played nickel last year, took that job in training camp. But that doesn't mean Bowles can't find ways to use him, and he just might get some playing time on Sunday.

Morrison can sub in for either McCollum or Parrish if needed, either due to injury or due to different packages. But Bowles could also utilize some dime packages, which would put six defensive backs on the field, and Morrison could be useful if Bowles decides to bring out a few of those defensive packages against the Bengals.

Morrison may not be a starter, but he could still make an impact on Sunday.

DL Elijah Roberts

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having good rotational depth is crucial to maintaining a stout defensive line. The Bucs are expecting big things from defensive tackles like Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, naturally, but Elijah Roberts could be a big help as a rotational player.

Roberts had two sacks, 14 combined tackles and five QB hits last year, but he showed a penchant for getting pressure and played decently in the run game. He can fill in for a number of players in Bowles' scheme, such as A'Shawn Robinson or Calijah Kancey, and if he takes the jump from last year to this year, he could be a valuable part of ensuring Tampa Bay's front seven stays fierce throughout the entire game.

RB Josh Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Josh Williams (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looks like the Buccaneers' RB3, Sean Tucker, won't be playing against the Bengals on Sunday. If he doesn't, running back Josh Williams will probably be called up from the practice squad in his place, and it could be an opportunity for him to make an impact.

Williams has a very similar body size to Tucker, coming in at 5-9, 210 pounds. The Bucs used Tucker as the team's goal-line back in 2025, and while it's unknown if offensive coordinator Zac Robinson plans on doing that this year, he likely won't have the chance with Tucker ruled doubtful.

If that was the plan, Williams could end up getting the team's goal-line snaps on Sunday. And if he can power through the defensive line and score some touchdowns, he'll be a fairly impactful player called up from the practice squad.

DB Keionte Scott

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) is brought down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keionte Scott (22) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have a new nickel cornerback in Keionte Scott, drafted out of Miami in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Scott played alongside the Bucs' first-round pick, Rueben Bain Jr., in college, and he could be primed to impress in Week 1 on Sunday.

Scott's tackling ability and physicality were on display during the preseason. If that carries over to the regular season, Bowles could use him as an effective blitzer and he could limit the run game toward his side during the course of the game. He might have some work to do as a coverage defensive back, but he showed the ability in preseason to do that, too.

Parrish really shined last year as a nickel corner during his rookie year. If Scott can do the same, the Bengals could be in for a long day.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.