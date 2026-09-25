The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough task against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 as they look to get a win for the first time this season.

Baker Mayfield and the offense will have to be on their A-game if they hope to put up a good showing against Brian Flores' defense.

The defense will have to be better at alignment, tackling and getting after the quarterback, with Vikings' quarterback Kyler Murray making his return from a concussion.

Speaking of the two quarterbacks, Mayfield opened up to the media about his connection with Murray ahead of the two facing off against one another.

Baker Mayfield Talks Relationship With Kyler Murray

"Yeah, Kyler and I were close, just spending a couple years with him in school [and] just getting to know him as a person," Mayfield said about his relationship with Murray. "You know, obviously he's got a reputation on the outside, but once you get to know the guy – listen, I understand when people don't like him, but don't get me wrong, I'd say the same thing about myself – but once you get to know him, [you] really appreciate the worker that he is.

"You know, he knows what he wants, he knows his goals [and] he works extremely hard to go get those. So, [I'm] just happy for him getting a new chance somewhere else, you know, new scenery, and just having a coach that is going to try and get the best out of him."

Oklahoma Sooners former Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield and Murray have had similar paths after reaching the NFL. And both have sought to prove their doubters wrong after failed stints with their first franchises.

The connection between the two goes back to their college days at the University of Oklahoma, where Murray served as Mayfield's backup for two years.

They would go on to win back-to-back Heisman Trophies and then eventually became back-to-back first overall picks in the NFL Draft.

Murray owns the edge over Mayfield in their three NFL battles, going 3-0 against Mayfield during Mayfield's time with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

Their familiarity and friendship will all fly out the window come Sunday. Mayfield will be looking to turn things around after a disastrous start to his season after signing a huge extension before the season, while Murray will look to finally play out his first entire game on a prove-it deal with the Vikings.

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