Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Dealing With Sickness Before Vikings Game

Baker Mayfield has proven to be a more than capable starting quarterback at points of his NFL career.

His biggest problem? Consistency.

So far in 2026, fresh off the heels of signing him to a record-setting contract, the Buccaneers haven't gotten the version of Mayfield they expected. In fact, they've gotten the worst version.

Through two games, Mayfield has completed 44 of 62 passes for less than 400 yards and one touchdown to go along with four turnovers (including one interception). Not only has Mayfield been unable to take care of the football, but he's looked uncomfortable in the pocket and erratic when targeting receivers downfield.

Based on Mayfield's inconsistency over the years, the one silver lining for Bucs fans is the belief that he's bound to turn it around. And although the general vibes in Tampa Bay haven't been great heading into the team's Week 3 matchup vs. the undefeated Minnesota VIkings, the chances of the Bucs getting the best version of their franchise quarterback this Sunday may have just taken a hit.

Following Wednesday's practice, Mayfield did not participate in a press conference in which he was initially scheduled to field questions. Shortly thereafter, news broke that Mayfield's absence was because of an undisclosed illness.

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a bit of illness today — participated fully in practice but will talk to media tomorrow instead of today — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 23, 2026

The idea that Mayfield is not likely to be at 100% for a game that his team desperately needs to win, let alone the week needed to prepare for that matchup, is terrifying for an offense that has struggled so much to start the season.

To make matters worse, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is notorious for making quarterbacks feel uncomfortable. Unfortunately, that's the only version of Mayfield we've seen so far this year, even at full health.

If Mayfield isn't his best self for this matchup with the Vikings, things could get ugly in a hurry. Hopefully for him and the Buccaneers, Baker is just dealing with a minor cold and not something that could hinder his efficiency for this Week 3 matchup or the crucial week of preparation leading up to it.

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