Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Goes In-Depth on Viral Moment Before Seahawks Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is well known for his moxie, and he's always known to hit another gear when he's doubted or trash-talked.

That's happened a few times in his career, but there was a particular instance in Tampa Bay's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks pregame that went viral on the internet. Mayfield had one of the best games of his career after the incident, throwing for 379 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 win.

Mayfield was one of the stars of Netflix's "Quarterback" documentary show this season, and he went into the background behind the incident and how it affected him during that win last year.

Baker Mayfield Played Seahawks Game With a Chip on His Shoulder

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) wearing the Buccaneers throwback helmets as he warms up | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The video in question occurred when Mayfield and the rest of the Buccaneers' roster were waiting to walk out of the tunnel before the game started. Mayfield was being heckled by a group of fans, and he had quite the response for them before he ran out with the rest of the team.

Mayfield responded to one of them, telling them that they'd be "real quiet at halftime" — among some other choice words we can't write here — before running out of the tunnel.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bucs star QB Baker Mayfield has gone viral for trash-talking a Seahawks fan before running out of the tunnel at yesterday's game.



"YOU'LL BE REAL QUIET AT HALFTIME. YOU'RE A F**KING P**SY"



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mKwxoSRJnC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2025

The moment went viral on social media after Mayfield and the Bucs won, and especially after Mayfield ran back to the fan after the game and gleefully yelled "I told you" as he went back to the visitor's locker room.

Mayfield went a bit further into the interaction during his appearance on "Quarterback", though, including just who he was exchanging jabs with during the game.

Mayfield Explains His Viral Moment

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So Seattle, that guy — which I learned the history of it, I think he lottery and he decided to buy those season tickets. He's honestly a great football fan," Mayfield said. "Always does his research, has his tidbits to get you on, and honestly, that's fun. I appreciate and respect him as a fan."

Remember that Seahawks fan who wouldn’t stop heckling Baker Mayfield? 😂



Baker balled out… then made sure to let him hear it after the game.



This is GOLD. 🤣#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/v5WBwcRsdf — Christopher Mathis 🎙 (@thechrismathis) July 15, 2026

It wasn't that notable fan that Mayfield had beef with, though. It was the fan next to him.

"Now, the little guy he brought with him was definitely new," Mayfield said. "He tried to let me have it in the tunnel, but I had to let him know that it was not gonna go as planned."

It most certainly did not. The Bucs beat the Seahawks for a statement win via one of Mayfield's best games, and it was part of the early-season run that saw Tampa Bay start 2025 6-2 and atop the entire NFC.

Things didn't go as planned for the Bucs after that, though, as they went 2-7 afterward and missed the playoffs. They'll be looking to rectify that in 2026 with a bolstered roster and a new offensive coordinator, and that journey begins with training camp on July 28.

And when the regular season comes around? Opposing fans may want to think twice about chirping Mayfield.

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