Baker Mayfield Reveals One Big Change Bucs Fans Should Be Excited About

Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield recently sat down with former Bucs defensive lineman Beau Allen to discuss a wide variety of topics on the "Green Light with Chris Long" Podcast.

During their discussion, Mayfield covered a lot of ground, including one reason why he is excited about the Bucs' offense in 2026 — the way the team can run the football.

Here is what Mayfield had to say about running the football better this upcoming season compared to last year:

"You can't win in this league unless you can run the ball. And [offensive coordinator] Zac [Robinson] understands that," Mayfield said. "I think his knowledge and having prior experience calling the plays is really going to help out... you add in Zac's run game, emphasis on some of the zone stuff, and then mix in the gap pullers and whatnot. Sprinkle in our skill guys, and it's it's going to be it's going to be fun to see what this offense really becomes."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson Knows the Run Game

During Zac Robinson's two-year stint as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, the team finished 10th in total rushing yards in 2024 and eighth in 2025. Now, does it help that they had one of the best running backs in the league in Bijan Robinson? Yes, it does, but it can also show that Zac knows how to scheme a good rushing attack and get the most out of his players.

The Bucs have done some good work this offseason in continuing to keep their running back room solid. Bucky Irving is healthy after a shoulder injury knocked him out for half of the 2025 season, and the team added former Steelers 2025 team MVP Kenny Gainwell over the offseason. The team also brought back solid third running back Sean Tucker to help solidify the room.

Time will tell if Zac will be able to get the most out of this group as he did in Atlanta, but Mayfield is certainly a believer.

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