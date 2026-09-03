Sorting Out Buccaneers' Pre-Week 1 Injury News: What it Means for Emeka Egbuka

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to gear up for Week 1 next week, when they'll face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. When they do so, they'll be generally quite healthy heading into the first week of the season.

That being said, there are a few injuries to keep an eye on. The Bucs still have a beat-up wide receiver room, including 2025's first-round pick, Emeka Egbuka. The linebacker room has had a man down for some time, and we're monitoring an injury to one of Tampa Bay's running backs.

Here are the injuries we're monitoring as the season opener gets closer:

WRs Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Tampa Bay wide receivers are dealing with injuries with just 10 days left until Week 1.

Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suffered a toe sprain during joint practice against the New York Jets at the beginning of training camp, and he hasn't participated fully in practice since then. On the other side, McMillan injured his knee at some point during camp and is also working his way back toward playing Week 1.

Both players were practicing off to the side during the team's most recent bonus practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for their ability to try and make it back for the season opener.

Head coach Todd Bowles seems to think that both players could make it back sooner rather than later.

"They're headed in the right direction – I don't know how fast. I'll have a better gauge next week," Bowles said. "They're moving forward every day, so we'll see next week."

Egbuka had a strong start to 2026 before he ended up stalling midway through the year, similar to the offense as a whole. The Bucs still need him to be a big part of the offense, though, and he's set to be the "Z" wideout that Zac Robinson has been playing all offseason. If he's moving like this, though, it seems like he could definitely be ready for Week 1 and contribute on Tampa Bay's offense right away.

LB Christian Rozeboom

Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) reacts after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rozeboom was brought in by Tampa Bay to serve as good linebacker depth in 2026. He's been injured for a good portion of training camp, however.

Rozeboom has been dealing with an unidentified foot injury for a while now. When asked about the injury on Wednesday, Bowles didn't seem optimistic that he would definitively be ready for the team's game against the Bengals.

"He's dealing with a foot injury. He's doing some running. I don't know how far away he'll be," Bowles said. "He'll be close. We'll see if he makes it."

RB Sean Tucker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) hands off to running back Sean Tucker (44) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Sean Tucker didn't practice on Wednesday, which was the first day media saw he was out. When asked whether or not Tucker's injury was serious, however, Bowles answered with a firm "No" — it's probably safe to say he's in line to be available in Week 1.

Tucker competed with fellow running back Josh Williams for the RB3 spot, and he ended up winning the job. He was the goal line back last year in Tampa Bay under offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, and it's unknown whether or not he'll fill the same role under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

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