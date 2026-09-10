Baker Mayfield’s Frustration With The Buccaneers Defense Is A Great Sign

Despite some obvious tension that lingered following Baker Mayfield's decision to publicly express his displeasure with the contract offer he received from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason, all was forgiven when it was announced on Tuesday that Mayfield had agreed to a new three-year, $165 million contract.

Although Mayfield had no problem criticizing the team for what he considered an insulting initial offer, his GM, Jason Licht, continued to take the high road when discussing the negotiations with his quarterback.

Now? It's all sorted out.

Mayfield and Licht held a joint press conference to discuss the new deal on Wednesday and celebrate the security it provides to both the team and their franchise quarterback.

Mayfield Loves the Bucs' New-Look Defense

Aug 14, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) in action against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although plenty of the topics discussed focused on the offensive side of the ball, it was interesting to hear Mayfield emphasize how excited he is about the Buccaneers' defense this season — in part because he won't need to face them at full strength in practice anymore.

"Well, I can tell you I'm happy we're into game plan, getting scout team looks [and] that they're not all out there at once. It's been pretty frustrating throughout the offseason program and camp," Mayfield said. "They're flying around. [There are] upgrades everywhere between culture, depth up front in the defensive line…We've got some guys that can make truly game-changing plays."

Mayfield went on to highlight a number of new players on that side of the ball who have impressed him.

Don't Sleep on Tampa Bay's Secondary

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) warm up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

[Alex] Anzalone has been an incredible leader – obviously, he got voted a team captain just getting here – he's been an incredible leader with a lot of experience," he said. "Josiah Trotter, I've mentioned him a lot, he's an animal – I'm looking forward to seeing what he does. Rueben Bain [Jr.] is just all ball. It's fun to see Rueben go to work. Getting David Walker back healthy…I mean, I'm going to forget guys, but A'Shawn Robinson, 'Nacho' (Rakeem Nuñez-Roches), people that come in and they bring the attitude for us."

It's pretty well understood that the Bucs should be much improved along their defensive front this season. That being said, there are still plenty of questions about how the secondary will perform.

Mayfield, though, seems quite confident that the players assembled at that level of the defense will impress this year.

"It's great to see. In the secondary, Zyon [McCollum], 'Tweeze' (Antoine Winfield Jr.), Tykee [Smith], Jacob Parrish, Ayden Garnes. I mean, it's the group of guys that they've put together, and they all feed off that energy together and they play for each other," Mayfield said. "It's been extremely competitive. I'm excited for those guys to cut it loose."

If this vote of confidence from Mayfield proves to be true regarding the defensive improvement his team has achieved this offseason, then it could be a fun season in Tampa Bay. If not? Even more pressure will be put on Mayfield to perform this season. Not only for the Buccaneers to be successful as a team, but for Mayfield himself to justify the investment they made in him.

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