Baker Mayfield Says Bucs' Rookie Rueben Bain Jr. is “Going To Be A Monster”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Baker Mayfield sat down with former Bucs defensive lineman Beau Allen on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast. During their discussion, Mayfield spoke very highly of a number of players, specifically in the front seven of the team's defense.

When asked about the difference makers on defense that were brought in — players like Rueben Bain Jr and Alex Anzalone — this is what Mayfield had to say regarding the rookie out of Miami:

"I think Bain, first and foremost, is going to be a monster."

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everybody is Excited About Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain

Mayfield is not the first player or person to give praise to the 15th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Everyone from local media and national media to the Buccaneers fanbase to even the organization at every level has high hopes for Bain Jr. and feels like he can be one of the best and brightest pass rushers in the game today.

Mayfield also gave plenty of praise to the other pass rushers in the Bucs' front seven, including David Walker, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Elijah Roberts, and Calijah Kancey.

"And then the hidden gem that we were excited about in training camp last year is David Walker. Unfortunately, torn ACL, but now he looks really good. He's an explosive guy off the edge.

"Obviously, you got Yaya. You bring in a guy like [Muhammad] from Detroit, who had 11 sacks last year. And you're talking about the edge rushers, four of those guys... and that's not even to mention the interior guys that we have. Elijah Roberts is going to take the next step for him. Calijah Kancey is a freak. Yeah, he is twitched up."

The team certainly has done plenty of work to improve their front seven throughout this 2025 off-season. It does feel like a turning of the page from a pass rush that simply wasn't effective enough over the past couple of seasons to one that has a lot of promise going forward into 2026 and beyond.

Of course, time will tell if the group lives up to expectations and is able to be a major strength for this team going forward.

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