The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South four out of the last five seasons, but it has never come in dominant fashion.

The Bucs have won the NFC South with a double-digit record just once since 2022, and they won the South with a losing 8-9 record once in the same timespan as well. They've only ever won the NFC South by more than a game a single time, since then, too, in 2024.

The NFC South has been the worst division in football for some time now, and that isn't changing this year — the division doesn't have a team with more than four wins in it after Week 10. The division may be so bad, in fact, that the NFL could look to change the rules about how the playoffs work.

NFL Playoff Format Could Change... Because of NFC South?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) reacts after making an interception against the Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, every division winner gets a top-four seed in the playoffs and hosts at least one playoff game. That includes the NFC South, meaning that a divisional winner can — and in the NFC South's case, often has — host a playoff game against a much better team with a better record simply because they won a weaker division and the visiting Wild Card team did not.

That may be changing soon, and partially because of the NFC South's ineptitude. Per NFL insider Dan Graziano, the NFL may revive a discussion from last year about potentially changing the format where poor teams who won their division can host a playoff game and get a No. 4 seed.

Graziano: There are rumblings from league office about reviving discussion from 2025 offseason about whether teams that win their divisions with sub-.500 records should be guaranteed home playoff games and top-four seeds in their conference. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 18, 2026

The Bucs and the NFC South have been the biggest culprits here, but it was the Detroit Lions, who have been on the other side of this dilemma, who proposed this rule change in 2025. The Lions finished last in the NFC North in 2025 despite finishing 9-8, while the 8-9 Panthers won the NFC South and were a No. 4 seed in the NFC.

As it stands right now, the Bucs are just one game out of the NFC South lead with a 3-6 record. Meanwhile, the Lions lead the NFC North — but they're in a three-way tie at 7-2, and the last-place Green Bay Packers are 6-4.

The Buccaneers likely wouldn't have made the playoffs in seasons like 2022, 2023 and 2024 had they been in a more difficult division. That advantage they have could go away soon if the NFL were to change this playoff rule.

Divisions are cyclical, however, so the NFC South could become very good in the next few years and the NFC North could potentially falter. There have been plenty of bad divisions over the past few years, but the Buccaneers and the NFC South are major reason why this conversation has been happening lately.

The Bucs and Lions play each other at 1 p.m. in Detroit on Sunday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.