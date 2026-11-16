Buccaneers' Week 12 Game Just Became Even More Important

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got to rest and recuperate during their bye week, but now, they have to get back to work and try to win the NFC South.

The NFC South race is quite close. And while the Bucs won't play a division game right off the bye — they have to contend with the Detroit Lions first — they'll play a division game the week after in Week 12 that could now be the most important game of their entire season.

The Bucs started the bye week half a game back of the Carolina Panthers, and after this week's Sunday slate, the Panthers are still Tampa Bay's main roadblock.

Buccaneers Have Target For NFC South Lead

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 20-17 on Sunday, moving to 4-5. As a result, the Panthers and the Bucs have now played the same amount of games, so Tampa Bay is one game back of the Panthers for the division.

The Bucs beat the Panthers once already in Week 7 in dominant fashion, winning 43-13 in Charlotte. That could give them the upper hand in any tiebreaker scenarios to come, but Tampa Bay will want to win both games against Carolina to be absolutely sure — and they have the chance to do that in two weeks.

The Bucs play the Panthers in Week 12 on Monday Night Football, and that could very well be for the division lead. The Bucs have to play the Lions first, though, and the Panthers will play the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 11.

If the Bucs win and the Panthers lose in Week 11, they'd have the same record heading into that matchup. If the Bucs win and the Panthers win in Week 11, the Bucs would be one game back with the chance of evening their records and securing a tiebreaker, and if the Bucs lose and the Panthers win in Week 11, the Bucs would be two games back and would desperately need to beat Carolina.

No matter how it's stacked up, this Week 12 game is crucial. But before that, the Bucs will head to Detroit to play the Lions at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

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