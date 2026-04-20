Baker Mayfield Going No.1 in NFL Draft Had Fernando Mendoza Losing His Mind

It's pretty much a done deal that the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback for the National Champion Indiana Hoosiers, Fernando Mendoza, will be the prospect that hears his name called first when Roger Goodell takes the stage in Pittsburgh on Thursday night to announce the first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on behalf of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2025, Mendoza had a magical season to conclude his impressive collegiate career by leading the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record and the first National Championship in program history in his lone season with the team. Now, the talented young signal caller has his sights set on turning around the Raiders organization at the NFL level.

As it turns out, Mendoza has always had his sights set on the NFL. In a recent interview with Kay Adams, Mendoza, a self-described NFL fan, was asked to recall the first iconic moment he remembers from the NFL draft.

Mendoza was 'going crazy' when Baker Mayfield was drafted

Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; NFL commissioner commissioner Roger Goodell walks off stage as Baker Mayfield is selected as the number one overall pick to the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"I love NFL football and I've watched and followed NFL football for a long time" Mendoza proclaimed. "I remember the moment that I went crazy is when there was a little bit of speculation and no one knew who was going to go with the first pick, I think it was the 2018 draft with the Cleveland Browns, and when I saw Baker Mayfield selected I started going crazy because there was a whole controversy if they were going to go quarterback, what quarterback, if they were going to trade back, go [with] another position, and I remember that draft, seeing that pick, I don't think there was a true distinction, I think there was a pretty good chance but I don't think it was a clear cut Baker Mayfield (evidently it was a pretty good pick) but I remember going crazy in my living room and being very happy for Baker."

Mendonza's recollection of events is certainly accurate. Heading into the 2018 draft, there was plenty of uncertainty regarding which of the top quarterbacks would hear their name called first.

In addition to Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, and Josh Allen were all expected to be taken in the first round, with the first three considered to have a legitimate chance at being drafted first overall.

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