Current Buccaneers Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

One of the obvious goals of the NFL Draft, especially on Days 1 and 2, is for teams to find talented prospects who could be counted on to contribute early in their NFL careers. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose performance rapidly declined as the 2025 season went along, they will certainly be hoping to find several prospects capable of starting early in their NFL careers to help turn things around in 2026.

The result of finding immediate starters in the draft, though, is that someone else loses their job. If Jason Licht and his staff are successful at finding future starters in this year's draft, there is no question that several players on the current roster will be watching from the sidelines as opposed to the field.

Let's take a closer look at which players could find themselves in this precarious situation. .

LG Ben Bredeson

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate as the leave the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ben Bredeson has been a solid veteran presence for the Buccaneers since he joined the team as a low-cost veteran free agent signing in 2024. Although he had some starter experience and positional versatility prior to coming to Tampa Bay, he has settled in nicely as the Bucs' starting left guard. That being said, Bredeson remains average at best in a group that is otherwise on the verge of excellence. In 2025, Bredeson's 53.4 overall PFF grade ranked 65th out of 81 guards evaluated.

Should the Buccaneers choose to address the interior offensive line in the draft, which could happen as early as Round 1 with a player like Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane, as numerous experts have predicted, then Bredeson would be relegated to a bench role immediately.

CB Benjamin Morrison

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers thought very highly of Benjamin Morrison at this time last year. When he was still available in the second round of the draft, they pounced at the opportunity to draft the Notre Dame standout while getting great value on a player who only slid on draft night due to a hip injury that sidelined him for the majority of his final collegiate season.

Unfortunately, Morrison's injury issues forced him to miss seven games during his rookie year. Not only that, but when he did make his way into the lineup, his performance was inconsistent.

Based on Licht's track record of drafting the best player available, especially in Round 1, it's certainly within the realm of possibility that one of the top corners in this year's draft class is available at 15. Despite the Bucs' needs at edge and inside linebacker, If the Bucs decide to pull the trigger on a player like LSU's Mansoor Delane or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy with their first pick, it would be tough for anyone to complain — aside from Morrison, that is, who would more than likely find himself on the outside looking in at the Buccaneers' starting outside corners.

ILB SirVocea Dennis

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (8) reacts to making an interception against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In his first year as an NFL starter, SirVocea Dennis failed to meet the expectations placed upon him by Todd Bowles. Although he had his moments, Dennis' propensity for surrendering explosive plays in coverage proved to be a major thorn in the side of his head coach and teammates.

Even after signing steady veteran Alex Anzalone to replace Lavonte David, the Buccaneers are eager to add some youth and talent to their inside linebacker room. In reality, it would be borderline shocking if the Buccaneers didn't select one within their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Even if they don't, there's a legitimate chance Dennis loses his starting spot.

If they do? It's a foregone conclusion.

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