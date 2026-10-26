Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Joins Exclusive NFL Company

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the entire NFL world on Sunday, demolishing the Carolina Panthers 43-13 for their second win of the season.

The Bucs dominated in every facet of the game, with the offense leaning heavily on the run game to the tune of over 250 yards and only 64 passing yards from Baker Mayfield.

While Mayfield didn't have to do much in the win, he was able to toss his 200th career touchdown pass that put him in elite company.

Baker Mayfield Joins Top-10 Active QBs With 200 Passing Touchdowns

Mayfield only had one touchdown pass on the day that was caught by Tez Johnson, and it was just enough to get him onto this list.

Mayfield (200) joins Aaron Rodgers (540), Matthew Stafford (434), Kirk Cousins (314), Patrick Mahomes (276), Joe Flacco (272), Jared Goff (270), Andy Dalton (254), Dak Prescott (253), and Josh Allen (229). 98 of his touchdown passes have come as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield will have work to do if he hopes to make his way further up the list, but it shines a light on what he has been able to accomplish through his up-and-down career.

What's Next for Mayfield and Bucs?

Despite the lack of a passing game against the Panthers, the Buccaneers' running game and offensive line showed just how strong they can be.

Tampa Bay will likely continue leaning on the ground game with the likes of Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, and Sean Tucker, but at some point they must figure out how to utilize the passing game to their advantage.

Zac Robinson and Mayfield will need to come together to find out the best way to do this. Behind the line of scrimmage passes and screens aren't going to cut it, so there must be some work done to figure out how to open up the field.

With the Atlanta Falcons heading to Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs' second divisional game, it will be pivotal for the offense, particularly the passing game, to get going.

Much like Carolina, Atlanta's offense has improved this season with Michael Penix Jr. back at quarterback. The defense will once again have to play up a level to prevent them from scoring, and if the offense can put up numbers like they did against the Panthers, then they could have a fantastic shot at coming away with their third win of the season and second division victory.

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