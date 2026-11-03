Buccaneers' Biggest Strength Is Finally Becoming Their Biggest Weapon

Entering the 2026 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line was forecasted to be one of the best in the league.

Much of that came from the fact that they would finally be a healthy unit again, getting that much-needed continuity back after injuries decimated the group over the past couple of seasons.

It was the best of starts to the season for the unit, as they struggled to find that cohesion, particularly in the middle of the line.

However, the Bucs' front has seen a drastic turnaround that is showing brightly after putting together back-to-back performances for the ages.

Bucs OL Showing Up & Showing Out

After leading the way for the rushing attack led by Bucky Irving for over 250 yards against the Carolina Panthers, the offensive line showed their strength once again, this time moving the Atlanta Falcons' defensive front seven around for over 300 yards on the ground.

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The middle of the unit — Cody Mauch, Ben Bredeson and Graham Barton — have had their ups and downs, but have since been the anchors of helping the run game.

With the inside starting to match the level of play of Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, it's starting to look much like we thought it would heading into the year.

Remaining healthy has been a huge aspect of that, and with everyone playing on the same page and understanding what is being asked of them, they have helped the Bucs become the league's top rushing attack at 168.6 yards per game.

The explosive run game has been noticeable with Zac Robinson opening up his zone-blocking schemes for the line, creating leverage that has led to wide-open holes for the backs to run through. The use of counter schemes has also been noted as something that has been a tremendous spark to the offense.

The Bucs' tight end production of Cade Otton, Payne Durham and rookie Bauer Sharp in the run game has also been an amazing result.

While the offensive line has been fantastic in the run game, they could use some polishing in protecting the quarterback when it comes to passing downs.

They currently aren't the best against the pass rush, but if they are able to take their confidence from running the ball effectively and use it when working in pass protection, the unit will undoubtedly help lead the Bucs to victories.

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