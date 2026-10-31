Buccaneers Have One Distinct Advantage Over Falcons

Zac Robinson spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, it's taken some time for Robinson to fully understand the new tools he has to work with in Tampa Bay.

Although Robinson's tenure didn't get off to the roaring start he imagined as the 2026 season has gone on, we've begun to see glimpses of what he's capable of when it comes to running an efficient offense that plays to the strengths of the roster.

Robinson Making Positive Strides

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Buccaneers' two victories this season against the Cowboys (24-16) and Panthers (43-13), Robinson did a tremendous job of sticking with what worked.

The fact that he managed to scheme up a plan of attack in Dallas with UDFA rookie Jalon Daniels as his starting quarterback proves he has the flexibility to alter his approach depending on who he has available on a given day. The same could be said for how he attacked the Panthers' defense with Mayfield still recovering from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

Although the 43-point outburst against the Panthers last weekend was impressive, nine of those came directly from the defense or special teams. Still, Robinson's group was responsible for 34 of those points, and they managed to do it with just 64 yards passing.

The Bucs' run-first approach in this game established dominance at the line of scrimmage while featuring all three running backs — Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell, and Sean Tucker — in different roles. With 258 rushing yards total, it's safe to say that Robinson was wise to stick with the run. This approach also helped to take some stress off Mayfield, who was surely battling through plenty of discomfort.

Robinson's Familiarity With Falcons Could Be Huge For Bucs

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Panthers lost to the Packers on Thursday night, the Bucs have a golden opportunity to make up ground on the two teams ahead of them in the standings when they face off with the Falcons this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Not only is the Buccaneers' defense absolutely humming coming into this game, but the team finally has a bit of momentum following their domination in Carolina last week. The Falcons have a ton of weapons, especially on offense, but the Buccaneers will have one key advantage heading into this matchup — familiarity.

Robinson knows each of the Falcons' best offensive players, RB Bijan Robinson, QB Michael Penix, WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts extremely well. He knows their strengths, weaknesses (aside from Bijan, who seemingly has none), tendencies and preferences. That means he also knows what looks give them the most trouble.

This could be hugely advantageous to the Buccaneers, as it would be wise for Todd Bowles to include Robinson in plenty of defensive meetings this week to ensure that the Bucs' defensive game plan is tailored specifically for the opponent they are facing.

Thanks to Zac Robinson's time in Atlanta, the Falcons are an opponent they should know inside and out. And in the NFL, you better capitalize on every advantage you have.

The Bucs play the Falcons at 1 p.m. in Tampa Bay on Nov. 1.

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