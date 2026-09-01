Buccaneers Bring Back Several Familiar Faces to Practice Squad

The day finally arrived for all 32 NFL teams to cut their rosters down to the 53-man limit.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some intriguing moves, but overall felt great about the players they were able to keep on their active roster.

The Bucs didn't acquire any players off waivers and only lost one to it, with undrafted rookie outside linebacker Jack Pyburn being claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the active roster set, here is how the Buccaneers' practice squad rounded out:

Quarterback (1)

Easton Stick

The Buccaneers named undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels the backup quarterback and parted ways with both Connor Bazelak and Jake Browning, leaving an opening at quarterback.

Enter Easton Stick.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (12) Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stick, a seven-year veteran, will now lead the Bucs' practice squad after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp. He reunites with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and passing game coordinator T.J. Yates from their time together in Atlanta with the Falcons in 2025.

Running Back (1)

Josh Williams

Williams looked to be competing with Sean Tucker this preseason, but after the latter took a pay bump, Williams was cut. Williams cleared waivers and will now return to Tampa Bay for a second season.

Wide Receiver (3)

Dean Patterson, Eric Rivers, Garrett Greene

With a deep wideout room, the Bucs decided to keep Kameron Johnson on the 53-man roster thanks in large part to his special teams prowess.

That left talent guys like Georgia Tech undrafted rookies Dean Patterson and Eric Rivers, along with Garrett Greene, on the outside looking in. All provide great tools and great additions to the practice squad.

Tight End (1)

Devin Culp

After spending the past couple of years on the active roster, Devin Culp is now headed to the practice squad after losing his spot to rookie Bauer Sharp.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line (3)

Ben Scott, Henry Lutovsky, Paul Rubelt (International Exemption)

Scott returns to the Bucs' practice squad and will be the third center behind Graham Barton and Dan Feeny.

Lutovsky enters the practice squad as a guard and further cements the Jason Licht to Nebraska pipeline.

Rubelt, a former tackle down the I-4 corridor for UCF, will get the international exemption designation for the Bucs after getting ample preseason playing time due to injuries at tackle.

Defensive Line (1)

Jayson Jones

Jones will return to the practice squad after missing most of his rookie season due to injury. Jones battled throughout camp and preseason with Elijah Simmons and Josiah Green for the final spot on the 53-man roster, with Simmons ultimately coming away with the spot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jayson Jones (93) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside Linebacker (1)

Yasir Holmes

Holmes had one heck of an offseason for a rookie.

Going undrafted out of Tarleton State, he earned a tryout at the Bucs' rookie minicamp and never looked back. Holmes is now signed to be a key practice-squad player.

Middle Linebacker (1)

Javin Wright

The Bucs' linebacker core continues to get younger. Wright makes his way onto the Bucs' practice squad over the likes of Nick Jackson and John Bullock. Another Nebraska alumnus for general manager Jason Licht.

Cornerback (2)

Roman Parodie, Sean Murphy-Bunting

Parodie was one of the first reported practice squad signings for the Bucs. He had a strong camp and preseason once again, coming away with a tip-drill interception against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs added a familiar face in Murphy-Bunting. The former Super Bowl champion will have a chance to get elevated to the 53-man roster after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. SMB adds some much-needed depth to the room.

Safety (3)

J.J. Roberts, Rashad Wisdom, Ifeatu Melifonwu

Both second-year safeties Roberts and Wisdom are back on the Bucs' practice squad and should help provide much-needed depth to the unit with the chance to be elevated throughout the season.

The coaching staff has been high on both guys, and Wisdom saw tons of action on special teams in the preseason. Melifonwu will help bring a veteran presence and add even more depth.

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