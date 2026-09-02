Buccaneers Get Encouraging Sign On Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't lost a Week 1 game during head coach Todd Bowles' tenure in Tampa Bay, but that streak could be in jeopardy if the Bucs don't have the weapons.

That could be the case heading into Week 1. Two of Tampa Bay's starting wide receivers, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, are both dealing with injury — Egbuka is suffering from a sprained toe he picked up against the New York Jets in a joint practice and McMillan has a knee injury he picked up at some point during training camp.

On Tuesday, Bowles told media that he had no update on McMillan or Egbuka. But the team got an encouraging sign from the two at practice on Wednesday.

Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan 'Headed in the Right Direction'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're headed in the right direction — I don't know how fast," Bowles said Wednesday while talking to media. "I'll have a better gauge next week, they're moving forward every day. We'll see next week."

The Buccaneers will be hoping to get both players on the field in Week 1, but even just one would be a big boon. McMillan and Egbuka will both have to step up in the wake of Mike Evans' departure to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Bucs have been planning their offense around having both of those weapons.

Both Egbuka and McMillan can move all around the field. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has mentioned that he'd like for Egbuka to play the "Z" wide receiver in his scheme this year, which would allow veteran Chris Godwin to play in the slot and McMillan outside.

If the Bucs don't have one of the two wideouts, third-round draft pick Ted Hurst has impressed as well. Hurst is mainly an "X" receiver by trade, but with David Sills V on IR, it would likely come down to him and wideout Tez Johnson to fill in for any absence the Bucs might have between McMillan and Egbuka.

The Bucs are already preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hopefully, they'll have both wideouts at their disposal by the time Sept. 13 comes around.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.