Buccaneers Had High Level of Interest in Undrafted Defender Josiah Green

Recently, I spoke to undrafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Josiah Green from Duke. In our interview, we spoke on many topics, including Duke's pro day and the overall fantastic athleticism that Green was able to put on display, learning from players on the Bucs like Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches and much more.

If you would like to watch our full interview, you can do so here:

One note that stuck out very strongly to me was the level of interest the Buccaneers had in Josiah Green during the 2026 NFL Draft, as Green explained.

"I'm on the water, it's like five to seven picks in the fourth round, and I'm getting a call from my agent, and I'm like, 'wait, what's happening right now?' And then he was just pretty much saying that he was talking to the Jags, talking to the Bucs. But the Bucs came into play early in the fourth round," Green said. "And I don't know, meaning from where I'm from, and just knowing a lot of people don't get that chance when they are offered to sign me as an undrafted free agent right there, I just took it. I feel like I'm happy with the decision. I love Tampa. I love the whole staff here. In my position, beggars can't be choosers."

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) sacks Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

To call a player after the NFL draft to sign them is one thing; to call them at the very start of Day 3 of the draft to secure them is another. To me, it shows the level of interest that the team had in Green to the point where I believe the team could've even drafted Green on day three of the 2026 NFL draft if they felt it was necessary. The Bucs did use their 2026 seventh-round pick to trade up to select LSU tight end Bauer Sharp, but they could've easily used said pick on Green if they felt it was necessary.

Green has some great momentum for himself going into 2026 Buccaneers training camp. The team obviously had a high level of interest in him, and Green has showcased some great athleticism and play throughout his college career that should help him greatly in an effort to make the Bucs ' 53-man roster going forward.

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