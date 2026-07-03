Buccaneers Linebacker Caden Fordham Looks To Be 'Tone Setter' in 2026

The entire offseason, the Buccaneers have been preaching that they need more attitude and grit on their defense. We've seen them add a variety of players like Alex Anzalone, A'Shawn Robinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad to help change the culture of the defense, but there is another player who can help with this transition as well.

Recently, I sat down with Buccaneers UDFA inside linebacker Caden Fordham and covered a variety of topics, such as Fordham learning from Alex Anzalone, joining the Buccaneers and what people should expect from him this upcoming season.

Fordham explained a lot, including why he feels he is a "tone setter" type of player.

"I think football is meant to be played one way, and that's physical and violent, you know. I believe, especially for a defense, it brings a lot of juice to the defense, you know, and it sets the tone for the season and how the defense runs and operates as a whole.

"So, I think that with that being in my game, especially, you know, as a linebacker, like you said, that's something that I take a lot of pride in, being able to play that way, and it's honestly the only way I know how to play the game. It's how I've been raised to play it. So, I feel like I do see myself as a tone setter and someone who plays with a with a violent nature."

This type of quote has to be music to Bucs fans' ears, as the Buccaneers coaching staff and front office have been telling us the whole offseason about their journey to find new tone setters for the defense and change the overall demeanor and culture of the defense as a whole.

Players like Fordham should help with that transition into this new era for the Bucs defense as they look to build more of a serious and violent nature reminiscent of the defenses of the team's past.

The Bucs have been looking for more players like Fordham this offseason, and it could be exciting to see what Fordham can do at one of the team's most important positions.

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