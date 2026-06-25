5 Buccaneers Position Battles To Watch Post-Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and now, they're set to undergo the final phase of preparation this offseason before the regular season starts — training camp.

Training camp is the most important time of preparation for any NFL team, as it's where the brunt of install and practice happens before the regular season. It's also when pads come on for the first time, so players and positions that play physical football can truly show what they can do for the first time all offseason. That extra physicality makes it easier to evaluate players in practice, and it also means that the team's competitions all heat up during this time of the year.

There are plenty of positions up for grabs in Tampa Bay, with a few different rooms looking for someone to stand out. We've identified five competitions you can keep an eye on during training camp this year below, and some of those competitions will be very impactful for Tampa Bay's overall season.

CB1/CB2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Competitors: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish

Fourth-round draft pick Keionte Scott is set to move inside to nickel for the Buccaneers in 2026, and with that move, last year's nickel cornerback, Jacob Parrish, is set to move outside. That should create some healthy competition for an outside cornerbacks room that desperately needs it.

With Jamel Dean gone, Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison are the incumbents to play on the outside in Tampa Bay. McCollum had an up-and-down year last year and needs to improve in 2026, while Morrison has struggled to stay healthy — he missed the last part of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp due to a leg injury, so that is still something to monitor. Parrish played excellent football at the nickel corner position last year, and if he impresses again in training camp, he could shake up the entire room.

LB3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (8) and safety Tykee Smith (23) work out at One Buc Place. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Competitors: SirVocea Dennis, Christian Rozeboom

The Bucs overhauled their entire linebacker corps by bringing on free agent Alex Anzalone and drafting Josiah Trotter, and those two players should serve as LB1 and LB2, respectively. That leaves SirVocea Dennis, last year's LB2, as the first rotational option, but Tampa Bay made sure he'd have to compete for it in free agency.

The Bucs brought in linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who has put up more than 120 total tackles in his last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Rozeboom comes into the picture competing with Dennis for that first rotational spot, and with his experience and proven production, it's hard to think he won't have the upper hand in this competition. Will Dennis be able to tap into the potential the Bucs thought he had during training camp? Or will he continue to fall down the depth chart with Rozeboom's arrival?

WR1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Competitors: Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan

This is the one that everyone is going to be watching. Franchise legend Mike Evans left the Buccaneers for the San Francisco 49ers, and with his departure, Tampa Bay's wide receivers room seeks a new champion — but who will it be?

Chris Godwin seems to be the current front-runner, as he's among the longest-tenured Buccaneers players on the roster and has been getting a lot of work from the slot in Zac Robinson's new system so far this offseason. But second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka has been making impressive circus catches at OTAs, and plenty have praised how smooth Jalen McMillan looks after he recovered from a nasty neck injury early last season. All three have the means to establish themselves as Tampa Bay's top target, and that work will start in training camp.

QB3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) listens for a play against the Tennessee Titans | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Competitors: Connor Bazelak, Jalon Daniels

The Buccaneers were impressed with what they saw from quarterback Connor Bazelak last offseason after he stepped in for the injured Michael Pratt, and he earned a roster spot. But a new Buccaneers UDFA, Jalon Daniels, should put some serious pressure on Bazelak this offseason, and the two will fight for that QB3 job.

Bazelak showed poise and a strong understanding of the playbook, but Daniels displayed a high ceiling as a dual-threat quarterback at Kansas. Those legs could help the Bucs better prepare for running QBs on the scout team, too, so there's a lot to like about Daniels in lieu of Bazelak. Both players will look to stick during training camp, so it will be interesting to see who impresses more.

TE3/TE4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Competitors: Bauer Sharp, Devin Culp

The Buccaneers liked what they saw from Devin Culp as a move tight end in 2024 when they drafted him out of Washington, but he hasn't been able to get on the field as much as many thought he would. The Bucs still needed to address tight end because of that, and they did so in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting LSU tight end Bauer Sharp.

Sharp fits the move tight end archetype just like Culp does, and his extreme athleticism has already been on display so far this offseason. Culp got hurt early on in OTAs and hasn't been able to take direct reps against Sharp, so training camp will be his very last chance to make the roster in Tampa Bay. If he can't perform to task? Sharp will likely take that spot for next year.

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