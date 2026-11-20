The Detroit Lions return home from Germany to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit took down the Patriots 35-10 in the NFL Munich Game last week, giving the Lions their fifth-straight win after a 1-2 stumble.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming out of their bye week, giving them a distinct rest advantage against a team that played overseas on Sunday.

The Lions did beat the Bucs 24-9 at home last October, though.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +7 (-110)

Lions -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Buccaneers: +270

Lions: -340

Total

43.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Line Movement: The line has moved an important point since the odds opened for this game, with the Lions now -7 favorites after opening at -6. The total has also moved quite a bit, coming down three points from 46.5 to 43.5.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction

The Lions' already bad and injured defense continues to take big hits. Now it's their star pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season after celebrating a sack against the Patriots on Sunday. He joins a list that includes D.J. Reed, Kerby Joseph, Devin White, and Jack Campbell, who are on the injured list. It's enough to convince me that now is the time to sell your Lions' stock.

Detroit now has to take on a Buccaneers team that's fresh off a BYE week, and that ranks in the top five in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. While the Lions' offense is certainly elite, they're going to struggle to rack up the amount of points they need to aid their limping defense.

Baker Mayfield's injury status is up in the air, which could make this bet tough to win, but if he plays, we're in a great spot. Even if he doesn't, Tampa Bay can win this game with their defense and rushing attack alone. They're my upset pick of the week.

Pick: Buccaneers +230 via Caesars

I’m not going to go as far as taking Tampa Bay outright here, but I explained in the Buccaneers vs. Lions betting preview that I like the rested team in this one.

If this were a normal week with both teams on normal rest, the Lions -7 line would make a bit more sense to me. But when you add in the rest advantage to a potential letdown spot for the Lions with their injuries, I think the Bucs can make this a game.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 27, Buccaneers 24

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