Buccaneers Mailbag: Baker Mayfield's Contract and a New-Look Linebacker Room

The offseason is laboring along until we hit training camp on July 28, so I figured it was time for our first Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mailbag here at BucsGameday.

You all were gracious enough to send me some questions about the Bucs on X, and now, I'm here to answer them as training camp approaches. Today, we're talking about Baker Mayfield's extension, Tampa Bay's linebacker corps, the pony formation and, of course, which Bucs player can cut the best wrestling promo.

Without further ado, let's get it started for our very first edition of the Buccaneers Mailbag.

Will Baker Mayfield Be Signed Before Camp?

Some rumblings that Bucs feel like their pre camp offer closes the deal with Baker. Any insights into that? — JSS (@JScottShep) July 10, 2026

Q: "Some rumblings that Bucs feel like their pre-camp offer closes the deal with Baker. Any insights into that?"

A: I have no inside insights into just how things are going day to day, but I do think this will get done before training camp.

Mayfield and the Bucs have made it abundantly clear that they want this reunion to continue. Tampa Bay's first offer didn't impress Mayfield's camp, but these talks tend to really heat up right before training camp, so I imagine that will be exactly the case with Mayfield as July 28 approaches.

Mayfield gave the Bucs a training camp deadline to negotiate before he said he'd wait until the end of the season, but even then, it's hard to imagine that his camp would turn down the perfect deal if it came after that deadline.

I think Mayfield will definitely be locked up before the season begins, and I'd predict there's a good chance it happens before camp starts. We'll see how it goes, though.

Tampa Bay's Linebacker Room Has a Lot to Prove

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take a look at that linebacker room? — WindyV3 (@Windy_V3) July 10, 2026

Q: Take a look at that linebacker room?

A: Alex Anzalone comes from the Detroit Lions in free agency to replace Lavonte David, and he should handle the brunt of coverage work and serve as a commander of the defense. He's getting a little older and those coverage skills have dropped slightly, but he should still be a big improvement.

Josiah Trotter, the team's second-round pick out of Missouri, will probably play alongside him. He's more of a true MIKE linebacker who can thump in the run game and find the gaps while blitzing very well, but the Buccaneers believe he can become a strong coverage linebacker in time, too, and he'll work toward that goal in his first season in Tampa Bay.

Finally, both SirVocea Dennis and Christian Rozeboom, whom the Bucs picked up in free agency from the Carolina Panthers, will compete for that last rotational spot. Dennis was poor last year as a starter and Rozeboom has had more than 100 tackles in his last two seasons, so it's hard to think that Rozeboom doesn't have the inside track for that spot in 2026.

Free Agency Plan?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the four notable 2027 FAs (Baker, Vita Vea, Diaby and Mauch) and assuming you need to extend one before this season, two after this season and before free agency and let one walk. What would be your plan?

I already extended McLaughlin for you. Don’t worry about him 😂 — Talkin’ Bucs (@Talkin_Bucs) July 15, 2026

Q: "Considering the four notable 2027 FAs (Baker, Vita Vea, Diaby and Mauch) and assuming you need to extend one before this season, two after this season and before free agency and let one walk. What would be your plan?"

A: Ooh, this is a good question. I don't think my answer will necessarily be controversial here, but let's break it down.

Extend before the season: Baker Mayfield. I'm lower on him than most, but he has proved that with the right system and when he's healthy, he can be a very competitive quarterback in the NFL. He'll probably command north of $50 million dollars, and you don't want to pay him more money later down the line. You also would want the contract to be as cheap as you can get it in the event you do have to unload him, and this is the best way to do that. He's definitely the best candidate here.

Extend after the season: Yaya Diaby and Cody Mauch. Diaby will probably command more than $20 million dollars on his extension, but if he really shines with less pressure on him due to the arrival of Rueben Bain Jr., he could be worth much more. The Bucs would be fine with that, though, and with how hard quality edge rushers are to come by in the NFL, this would be a good move.

Mauch is a young guard who has been steadily improving when healthy, and that's some more stability that the Bucs could use. It may be worth it to see how he performs after his injury this year and if he can improve on some of the rougher parts of his game, but he's been a worthy addition to Tampa Bay's offensive line and should get an extension once this season is over.

Let one walk: Vita Vea. Vea is still productive and space eaters like him tend to age well in the NFL. But he's 31 years old and would want a top contract for his position, and it might be better to let him walk and get it elsewhere. If the Bucs have a poor season in 2026 or Vea declines, Tampa Bay could have a ton of money tied up in Mayfield and Vea heading into 2027. If you're trying to hire a new head coach with that baggage, Tampa Bay becomes much less attractive as a destination.

Bowles on the Hot Seat?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why pay Baker now after the terrible end of the season performance?



Which TE will be waived and why is it Devin Culp?



Can we get any compensation for Brasswell?



If Bucs start 1-4 does Bowles get fired?



Can David Walker or JJ Roberts make real contributions to the team? — Ja-Ron (@jhytche) July 15, 2026

Q: "Why pay Baker now after the terrible end of the season performance? Which TE will be waived and why is it Devin Culp? Can we get any compensation for Braswell? If Bucs start 1-4 does Bowles get fired? Can David Walker or JJ Roberts make real contributions to the team?"

A: Rapid fire! Let's do it.

Mayfield was riddled with injuries last year and threw to a receiver room that was, too. I think there are a lot of concerns with his game that could be important when it comes to paying him big money, but finding quarterbacks in this league is tough and Baker has shown he can perform.

I agree and think it will be Devin Culp. Culp is competing with sixth-rounder Bauer Sharp for a tight end spot on the roster, and Sharp has impressed quite a bit so far in rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Culp has been hurt and hasn't been able to compete, so that's a big negative for him.

I don't think the Bucs could get much for Chris Braswell at all. Unfortunately, he hasn't put much on tape, so that's a big obstacle.

The Glazers have never fired a head coach midseason during their entire tenure as owners. They probably would not fire Bowles early if this happened, but unless he turned it around in a big way, he'd almost certainly be doomed.

For sure! Walker could end up being Tampa Bay's fourth rotational edge rusher by beating out Braswell, so he could certainly make an impact. It will be harder for Roberts, but he is a good safety net if the team wants to throw him in at nickel or safety due to injury, and that will be valuable for Tampa Bay to have.

Return of the Pony Express?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What are the odds we see more pony formation again like with Cohen? — BrycePat98 (@brycepat98) July 15, 2026

Q: "What are the odds we see more pony formation again like with [Coen]?"

A: I think they're pretty high. The Bucs were a big proponent of the Pony formation (21 personnel with two running backs on the field at the same time) under offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2024, using it 10.24% of the time (112 plays).

The Atlanta Falcons under Zac Robinson, meanwhile, did it 9.16% of the time (96 plays). Robinson had Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier over there, but now he has Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Both are very similar running backs in size and stature, but with how good Gainwell is in the receiving game, teams will have to pay attention to him — and that would allow Irving to take advantage.

Robinson and Coen are very close friends, and they both have similar offensive philosophies. I could definitely see this coming back in a big way in 2026 as Robinson used it in 2025.

Best Wrestling Promo?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In your opinion, current Buccaneers player or coach could cut the best pro wrestling promo? Makes no difference if babyface or heel promo. — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) July 9, 2026

Q: "In your opinion, current Buccaneers player or coach could cut the best pro wrestling promo? Makes no difference if babyface or heel promo."

A: Oh, that's gotta be Mayfield. I feel like he has the energy to do both — he can be a babyface and get the crowd pops when he wants and he definitely knows how to rile them up like a heel. He'd be electric in the squared circle. Have you seen him jabbing with fans?

Other options, though? New Bucs DT A'Shawn Robinson would probably kill it as a heel. I think Rakeem Nunez-Roches could be a fan favorite, too. And a sleeper pick would probably be Luke Goedeke, who is an underrated trash talker on the offensive line.

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