Predicting the Buccaneers' Defensive Stat Leaders for 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have almost completely revamped their defense in 2026, and they're looking to bounce back in a big way after a disappointing 2025.

Head coach Todd Bowles remains at the helm of the defense, but now, he has a few new pieces to move around. The Bucs drafted players like edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and linebacker Josiah Trotter and acquired players in free agency like LB Alex Anzalone and DT A'Shawn Robinson to help bolster their unit across the board, and it's almost time to see if those moves will be successful.

We've already made our predictions for who will lead the Bucs in offensive stats in 2026, but this time around, we're taking a look at the defense. Here's who we see leading Tampa Bay in a few different defensive categories this upcoming season:

Sacks: Yaya Diaby

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Bucs fans are hoping that Bain ends up leading the Bucs in sacks. But that wasn't much of Bain's game in college, and he's likely to serve to be more of a pressure player over a sack player.

So who picks up the sacks? There's no one better equipped to do that than Diaby, who is playing across from Bain.

Diaby has faced an incredible amount of chipping over the past few seasons against offensive lines that knew he was the only viable threat on the team. Despite that, he still netted seven sacks last year and 7.5 in his rookie year, and with Bain drawing lots more attention, he should be able to feast.

Bain should be the better pass rusher of this pair going forward, but Diaby, who is plenty athletic and powerful himself, should reap the benefits of his presence and clean up most sacks for the Bucs.

Total Tackles: Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers had a rough go of things at linebacker last year, but Anzalone, coming from the Detroit Lions, should help with that.

Anzalone did not lead the Lions in total tackles last year, but he had Jack Campbell playing beside him — now, he's the top dog in Tampa Bay beside Josiah Trotter, and his 95 tackles last year will likely increase quite a bit with him in the central role he's in.

Anzalone will be tasked with being Tampa Bay's main coverage linebacker in 2026, but he'll also have plenty to do against the run. With all that in mind, he should get the most opportunities to rack up tackles, so expect him to top the stat sheet in that area once Tampa Bay's season is over.

Interceptions: Jacob Parrish

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting into a bolder prediction here. Parrish tied for the lead in interceptions last season with just two — the Bucs hope that won't happen again, and they'll hope someone like Parrish can nab more.

Parrish got two while playing limited reps last year as the team's nickel corner. Now, he's being pushed to the outside cornerbacks room, and if he can work his way into a starting role there, he should have the opportunity to grab some more picks. Even if he just rotates, he's already shown he can be productive without playing every snap from his work last year.

Parrish is an excellent athlete with a high vertical and strong coverage instincts. He had a good year last year in his rookie campaign, and with a full offseason to prepare, there's no reason he can't be a ballhawk for the Bucs in 2026.

Forced Fumbles: Tykee Smith

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) reacts after recovering a fumble | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tykee Smith almost led the Bucs in tackles in 2025, and he also tied for the lead in forced fumbles in 2024. He's around the ball a lot, and that shouldn't change in 2026.

Smith racked up an impressive 100 total tackles last season, and he's set to pair with Antoine Winfield Jr. for the third season in a row. He plays with great instincts and is a thumper in the run game, but more importantly, he hits hard, and that's where he'll force some fumbles.

He forced three in 2024, and he'll be coming into 2026 with a lot resting on his shoulders. Lavonte David named him as a candidate to step up and be a leader for the Bucs this season, and if he can lead the team in this category, he'll be well on his way to honoring that legacy.

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