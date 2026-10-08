Buccaneers Matchup Against Cowboys Just Got Tougher

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have a tough task on Thursday night. They're set to play a red-hot Dallas Cowboys offense on Thursday Night Football on the road, and at 0-4, the Bucs really need a win to give themselves even a drop of hope for the remainder of the year.

Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, that task got a little bit harder for them once the Dallas Cowboys activated a key starter on the Thursday of the game.

Cowboys Activate Guard Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cowboys guard Tyler Smith was questionable on Dallas' injury report as he's been recovering from thumb surgery before the season. Per the NFL's Ian Rapoport, he's set to make his debut against the Bucs on Thursday night.

The #Cowboys are activating All-Pro G Tyler Smith from Injured Reserve to play tonight against the #Bucs. A big lift.



One of the NFL's best, Smith had thumb surgery right before the season with hopes of returning as soon as possible. After a full practice Wednesday, he's back. pic.twitter.com/3XQLuAy8R2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2026

Smith was a Second Team All-Pro in 2023 and is a stalwart on the Cowboys' offensive line. A three-time consecutive Pro Bowler dating back to 2023, Smith has been a crucial part of Dallas' offense and signed a four-year, $96 million contract in 2025.

Now that he's back to protect quarterback Dak Prescott, Tampa Bay's pass rush will have to step up on Thursday to get to him through Smith's efforts. That will include players like Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay's pass-rushing DT, Vita Vea and A'Shawn Robinson to disrupt the middle and halt both the run and the pass against Dallas.

Tampa Bay is getting a player of its own back with Rueben Bain Jr., who missed the last two games due to a groin issue he suffered against the Cleveland Browns. The Bucs have lost safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for the next few weeks due to a rib injury, though, and they're also starting backup quarterback Jalon Daniels with Baker Mayfield recovering from a thumb injury.

The Bucs will play the Cowboys on Thursday night at 8:15. Head coach Todd Bowles will have to do everything he can to get pressure up the middle, and with Smith's return to the team, his job has gotten a bit harder in that regard.

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