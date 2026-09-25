Buccaneers' Most Disappointing Defensive Players After 2 Games

Things were supposed to be different for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Unfortunately, it seems things have gotten worse.

The completely overhauled defense, in particular, has been disastrous through just two games.

Misalignment, busted coverages, lack of physicality (from some), horrendous tackling, and on and on.

It's beginning to feel like Todd Bowles has lost a touch when it comes to defense, but the play by his players has also been lackluster.

Here are the biggest disappointments from the Bucs' first two losses of the season:

LB Alex Anzalone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ILB Alex Anzalone | Alex Anzalone 'X'

Alex Anzalone was brought in as a veteran to help stabilize the middle of the defense with Lavonte David retiring, but he has yet to fit the billing in any form or fashion.

He is near dead last, if not last, amongst linebackers in major statistical categories. He has been awful in coverage, something that has been a strong suit of his in the past, and in tackling — already being credited with four missed tackles.

With zero impact plays to his name as well, Anzalone has perhaps been the biggest disappointment on the defensive side of the ball.

OLB Rueben Bain Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a ton of hype surrounding Rueben Bain Jr. after a terrific training camp and preseason, but he has yet to establish himself as one of the premier rookies.

Some of that can be attributed to a groin injury, but he has seen plenty of snaps across the first two games. He has only tallied a single tackle on 76 snaps.

He has struggled to win one-on-one battles off the edge and has failed to even accumulate a single organic pressure.

NT Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much was made of contract talks with Vita Vea this offseason. He got paid, but at what cost?

Vea has not lived up to the money the Glazers paid him this offseason as the anchor of the defensive line. He hasn't demanded double teams or collapsed pockets as we have seen in the past, and has disappeared when it comes to gaining leverage or filling the A-gap.

The pile has constantly been pushed by offenses, and it has put more pressure on the linebackers to help fill the void.

OLB Yaya Diaby

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yaya Diaby came into this season as the heralded primary edge rusher for the Bucs, but he has also struggled to have much production.

With only one quarterback hit to his name through two games, Diaby is continuously running past the pocket or can't find any wiggle room to try and create pressure.

The combo of Diaby and Bain not being able to get home doesn't bode well for when the Bucs just rush four. That means Bowles has had to rely more on the blitz, leaving the defense more susceptible.

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