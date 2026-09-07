Buccaneers Newcomer Earns Captain Status Ahead of 2026 Season

The 2026 season is finally upon us, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look primed to bounce back from missing the playoffs after major upgrades across the coaching staff and roster.

With kickoff set from Cincinnati against the Bengals in less than a week, the Bucs officially announced their team captains.

Newcomer Alex Anzalone Earns Captain Status

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offseason free-agent acquisition linebacker Alex Anzalone isn't a surprise to make the list, but he is the only newcomer to earn captaincy for the Bucs as he looks to fill the shoes of Lavonte David. Anzalone was previously a five-time captain for the Detroit Lions from 2021 to 2025.

Krewe, meet your 2026 captains 👏 pic.twitter.com/1fE6d83JZV — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 7, 2026

Anzalone will join the likes of Chris Godwin, who returns as a captain for the first time since 2023, and four-time captains Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs.

Both Anzalone and Godwin will fill the voids left by former captains Lavonte David and Mike Evans.

Turning the Tides

The Bucs' captains will be tasked with helping turn things around in Tampa Bay.

Last season was marred by injuries and a lack of consistency, so the rest of the team will look to their leaders to lead them back to the postseason with a Lombardi Trophy in mind.

The Buccaneers had plenty of options on who to name captains, especially having to replace David and Evans, but they eventually went with the leadership and experience that have been the foundation of the franchise.

Players like rookie Rueben Bain Jr., Tykee Smith, Yaya Diaby or Calijah Kancey all likely had their names in the hat, but with so many leadership qualities across the board, they will have to wait their turn.

This Buccaneers' team has all the characteristics of one of the most talented and player-led teams in the league as they enter the season, but they will have to focus on the finer details and staying healthy if they hope to turn things around in 2026.

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