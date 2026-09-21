Buccaneers NFC South Update: Bad Browns Loss Sinks Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in search of answers after a 23-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, dropping them to 0-2 on the season.

The Bucs haven't started 0-2 since 2014, and every time in franchise history, save for once, they've missed the playoffs whenever they have started with that record. There's certainly still time to change that with 15 games to go in the season, but the Bucs have to get back on the wagon fast if they want to win the NFC South and make it back to the postseason.

Last week, the entire NFC South lost, creating somewhat of a fresh slate for Week 2. The Bucs were lucky that happened, but they weren't so lucky this week with how the rest of the division played out.

Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 2 and what's next for the division:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Falling Behind in the NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team W L T Pct. PF PA Home Away Strk Carolina Panthers 1 1 0 .500 71 62 0-1 1-0 W1 New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 .500 54 48 0-0 1-1 W1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 2 0 .000 46 56 0-1 0-1 L2 Atlanta Falcons 0 2 0 .000 16 54 0-1 0-1 L2

The Buccaneers lost their matchup to the Cleveland Browns, and as a result, fell to 0-2. They're now tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in the division, each having lost one road game and one home game.

The Falcons are lower in their division, however, because they lost to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers soundly defeated the Falcons 34-3, and they currently hold first place in the NFC South because they have a divisional win.

The New Orleans Saints crawled back from yet another deficit to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17. That puts them at 1-1 and second place in the division, though they are the team to watch — they have the least amount of points allowed and the second-most points scored behind the Panthers.

The Buccaneers will play their first NFC matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 3. The Panthers will play the Browns on the road, the Falcons will face off against the Green Bay Packers on the road and the Saints will square up with the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

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