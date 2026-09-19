Buccaneers vs. Browns: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't start the season the way they wanted when they dropped their Week 1 matchup to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-27. Now, they're 0-1, but they have a chance to level out with a matchup against another AFC North opponent.

The Bucs are set to play the Cleveland Browns in their home opener for Week 2, and it's a game with plenty of motivation on all sides.

The Buccaneers have been more successful than the Browns in recent years and boast a talented roster, and this will be a strong opportunity to bounce back. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also wants to win this game for personal reasons, as he was drafted by the Browns in 2018 and traded away in 2022 in favor of Deshaun Watson — and Watson is starting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Browns got soundly beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-10 in Week 1 and will be looking to realign themselves with a win over Tampa Bay. Head coach Todd Monken used to be Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator in the late 2010s, and he makes his return to Raymond James Stadium in hopes of getting a win.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. EST in Raymond James Stadium. Here's how you can catch Tampa Bay's Week 2 matchup against Cleveland:

TV Channel

The game will be televised on CBS. The game will be televised in the Tampa Bay area and down to the Fort Myers area — the Miami region will get the New England Patriots' game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and North Florida will naturally get the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the Denver Broncos.

Because of Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma roots, Tampa Bay's game will also be on in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Livestream

The game can be streamed on Paramount+ or through NFL+ if you are in the market for the game. If you are out of market, you can watch the game through NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

If you're in Tampa Bay, you can listen to the game on the radio on WXTB 97.9 FM, the Bucs' flagship station. Tony Castricone will deliver the play-by-play, while Dave Moore will provide color commentary and Jay Recher will report from the sideline. You can also stream the audio from Buccaneers.com if you're in market.

If you prefer Spanish as your listening language, the game will be played over the radio on 1150 AM, 1590 AM, 96.1 FM, 92.9 FM, 94.9 FM, 102.1 FM and 103.9 FM. Carlos Bohorquez will provide play-by-play duties, while Martin Grammatica will handle color commentary and Santiago Grammatica will serve as the sideline reporter.

If you are outside of the Tampa Bay Area but still in Florida, check here to see which radio station you can listen to the game on.

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