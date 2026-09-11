Buccaneers OC Reveals the Offense's Biggest Strengths for 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for their first game of the season. The whole team has a lot to prove in Week 1 after an offseason of preparation, but the NFL world will be particularly focused on one Bucs coach — new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Robinson came to Tampa Bay after spending the two previous years with the Atlanta Falcons. He's tasked with revitalizing an offense that stagnated significantly under OC Josh Grizzard in 2025, and while that will be no easy task, he certainly thinks he has the weapons to make it happen this year.

Robinson spoke with the media on Thursday ahead of the game, and there are quite a few aspects of his new offense he's excited to see in action on Sunday.

Zac Robinson Excited For Offensive Line and Skill Players

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson said he's excited to see the offensive line play together after last year's injuries prevented the unit from doing so.

He particularly harped on the line's versatility, which could help Robinson use a lot of different looks in both the run game and the passing game.

"I think the versatility stands out. I mentioned it a couple times, but the versatility of the offensive line…Everything starts with those guys up front," Robinson said. "They've done a great job. It's great having Tristan [Wirfs] back out there and seeing the full collection of everybody working together. Those guys get the thing going from a physicality standpoint and their versatility."

The Bucs didn't have their starting offensive line take a single snap together last year. Wirfs was recovering from knee surgery at the beginning of the year, and right guard Cody Mauch tore his ACL in Week 2 of the regular season.

From there, every Bucs starter outside of center Graham Barton got injured at one point or another during the year, so the Bucs will hope to see the whole line healthy for an extended period of time in 2026.

Another strength Robinson talked about was the versatility in his pass catchers, too. Robinson shouted out starting wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, their backups, Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst, and starting tight end Cade Otton.

"Then just the mix of the skill guys has been really cool to just see it come together," Of course, we would have loved to get more reps with everybody together, with, you know, ‘J-Mac’ (Jalen McMillan) and ‘Mek’ (Emeka Egbuka) and Cade [Otton] and Tez [Johnson], you know, but Ted Hurst [III] got a bunch of reps, so we kind of got to see some stuff from that."

The Bucs will need to utilize their offensive depth early this season, as McMillan will likely not be available to play against the Bengals in Week 1.

The Bucs will face the Bengals on the road in Cincinnati at 1 p.m.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.