Will Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan Play Week 1? What We Saw At Bucs Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday, and when that day comes, they'll want to have their best talent available to try and get the win.

The Bucs are generally healthy heading into their first true game week of practice, but there were a few questions heading into Week 1. Two of the biggest questions were about two of their wide receivers, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan — Egbuka suffered a toe sprain during joint practice against the New York Jets and McMillan injured his knee at some point during training camp.

Both players were working off to the side last week during the two bonus practices the Bucs had. The Bucs held another bonus practice on Labor Day before they really get started on Wednesday, though, and that practice came with much better news for Tampa Bay fans.

Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan Both Practicing on Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Egbuka and McMillan were both participating during Tampa Bay's Monday practice, stretching with the team and then doing team drills.

It’s Labor Day, but the Bucs are working for a bonus practice — and so is Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan. Both wideouts appeared to be full participants in practice today. pic.twitter.com/CAGXBcxT9d — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 7, 2026

This is very good news for Tampa Bay. New Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will be looking to use every weapon in his arsenal available to start the year off, and he's also talked extensively about playing Egbuka in a "Z" wide receiver spot in his offense. Were either player not available, eyes would turn to second-year wideout Tez Johnson and rookie Ted Hurst as the options to fill in.

It's still a bit early to declare them entirely ready for Week 1, and both players could be on a snap count or something similar, depending on where they're at in their recovery. But having them practice fully is a good sign so far, and we'll see what they look like on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week when the practice slate officially starts.

The Bucs will play the Bengals on Sept 13 for their Week 1 debut. Head coach Todd Bowles has not lost a Week 1 game as Tampa Bay's leading man since he took the position in 2022, and the Bucs themselves haven't lost a Week 1 game since 2020.

If Egbuka and McMillan are both on the field for the upcoming matchup, both streaks could be primed to continue.

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