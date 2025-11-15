Buccaneers offense must improve in this key area against Bills
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 11 with a strong 6-3 record, but they know there is a major area they must clean up before facing the Buffalo Bills.
While the Buccaneers have shown they can move the ball and score in bunches, both Baker Mayfield and offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard agree the offense needs a stronger killer instinct.
Tampa Bay has looked sharp to open games, but too many drives have stalled afterward, and the team knows that will not cut it against Buffalo’s explosive attack.
Mayfield and Grizzard agree on what must improve
Mayfield earlier this week stressed the need to clean up mistakes quickly and avoid losing momentum after fast starts. The Bucs scored early in their last game but failed to maintain that pace in later drives, something that has happened more than once this season. Grizzard backed that message completely.
“Guys have to be able to correct it at that point and know when we get in the game, you have to execute it at a high level, and you might not get another rep at that, especially full speed to do it.”
Grizzard also agreed that the killer instinct Mayfield mentioned is needed for Tampa Bay to beat high-powered offenses. Starting fast is not enough. Staying locked in after the opening touchdown and sustaining drives matters just as much, especially against teams like the Bills that can score quickly.
"We’re coming off a Bye Week, guys got time off, we talk about starting fast, we go down there and get seven points – and then you go down there on the second drive and it sputters out," Grizzard said. "That’s, I think, where the killer instinct needs to come in – that seven [points] is not enough, especially some of these high-powered offenses."
Why the numbers back up their concerns
Tampa Bay’s offensive numbers show why the coaching staff is pushing for more. The Bucs are 17th in total yards per game at 328.3, right in the middle of the league. Their passing offense ranks 13th at 224.9 yards per game, showing solid production through the air even with injuries at wide receiver.
The Bucs sit 15th in points per game at 24.6, but the run game continues to drag down overall consistency. With only 98.1 rushing yards per game, Tampa Bay ranks 24th in the league on the ground, making it harder to control games or finish long drives.
Against a dangerous Bills team, the Bucs know they need to play with that killer instinct Mayfield described. It will take four full quarters of sharp execution to keep up. If Tampa Bay can correct mistakes, stay aggressive, and close out drives, their offense will be positioned to help them stay among the NFC’s best.
