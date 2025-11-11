2 honest thoughts after Buccaneers loss to Patriots
In Week 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a deflating loss at the hands of second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the up-and-coming New England Patriots.
With the loss, not only do the Buccaneers fall to 6-3, but they don't have any momentum heading into a challenging road trip where they'll square off against two legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in back-to-back weeks.
READ MORE: Buccaneers likely without offensive star against Bills
The loss at home to New England should serve as a bit of a wake up call for the Buccaneers. In other words, it should provide the team with a valuable opportunity to take long look in the mirror and reflect on what needs to change in order to be successful moving forward.
Here are a couple honest thoughts following Tampa Bay's most recent loss.
1. To overcome injuries, Baker Mayfield must rediscover MVP form
Through the first six weeks of the 2025 season, Baker Mayfield was rightfully being discussed as one of the primary frontrunners for the NFL's MVP award. Following the Bucs’ 31-19 victory over the 49ers in Week 6, Tampa Bay was sitting at 5-1. That early-season success was in large part due to Mayfield’s stellar play. His pocket poise, accuracy, and late-game heroics not only helped his team secure one of the best records in the NFL, but they also launched Mayfield to the top of national media MVP discussions.
However, in this league, a lot can change in just a few weeks.
Since that early-season stretch that was defined by explosive passing plays, epic scrambles, and clutch execution, Mayfield has come back to earth. Coinciding with their QB’s performance of late, the Buccaneers have now lost two out of their last three games.
This past Sunday, Mayfield went toe-to-toe with Drake Maye — last year’s third overall draft pick who appears to be on the fast track to NFL stardom much earlier than expected — and came up short.
There’s no questioning the fact that Mayfield hasn’t had a full deck of cards to play with. Because of an outrageous number of injuries on offense, Mayfield has been forced to make due without his two star receivers, his best RB, and all of his best offensive linemen at various points of the season.
That being said, Mayfield set a standard early in the year that he has not maintained. In recent weeks, Mayfield has looked uncomfortable and indecisive when making his reads in the pocket. Could that be a result of his receivers having trouble creating separation? His offensive coordinator struggling to scheme them open? His own injuries? Maybe. But if Baker Mayfield wants to be considered among the best in the NFL at the quarterback position and win some games without his top targets in the lineup, he’s going to need to regain the magic he displayed over the first six weeks of the season regardless of who is in the lineup.
After all, that’s what MVPs do.
2. The Jamel Dean-Benjamin Morrison timeshare needs to end
During the offseason, the Buccaneers were widely expected to make the decision to move on from veteran CB Jamel Dean. However, Dean agreed to take a pay cut in order to remain with the team, and boy, are the Bucs glad he did. Dean has been a revelation so far in 2025. Not only has he been healthy, but he’s been performing like one of the best CBs in the sport.
Eight games into the season, Dean has a team-leading 3 interceptions to go along with 24 tackles, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles and a sack. He currently leads all cornerbacks in the NFL by a significant margin with an absurd 90.5 overall defensive grade (PFF).
Despite Jamel Dean’s incredible play so far this year, Todd Bowles is limiting his impact. This became especially obvious during the Bucs’ 28-23 loss to the Patriots, where Bowles chose to deploy Dean as part of a rotation with rookie CB Benjamin Morrison.
When Morrison was in the game, the Patriots took advantage. He was the primary defender in coverage on a number of explosive plays for New England which, one could argue, ended up being the difference in the game.
Is this meant to be an indictment on Morrison? Absolutely not. He’s a rookie CB who is coming off a significant injury during his final collegiate season, and has already missed time due to a hamstring injury.
If anything, it’s a criticism of his head coach’s decision to play him over one of the league’s best cornerbacks. If Morrison is to be part of a rotation, it should be with Zyon McCollum, not Dean.
With the Buccaneers facing the final daunting stretch of their schedule, there’s no question that it would be in the team’s best interest to utilize their best players as opposed to giving reps to one they view as a ‘cornerback of the future’. If anything, Morrison should have to earn the opportunity to see the field on Sunday as opposed to having it given to him at the expense of the team.
READ MORE: The good, bad and ugly in Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to Patriots
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs get huge news on returning offensive starter ahead of Patriots game
• Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Patriots in Week 10
• Key player matchups to determine Buccaneers-Patriots in Week 10
• Buccaneers' star rookie tabbed for major award at midseason mark