Grading Buccaneers players and coaches after losing NFC South lead to Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eager to get back into the win column against the Carolina Panthers after back-to-back embarrassing losses, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

The Bucs dropped their third-straight game to NFC South opponents after losing on the road against the Panthers 23-20, and now no longer have the lead in the division with must-win games over the last two weeks of the regular season.

It was another ugly game for the Buccaneers, with both sides of the ball struggling despite holding the Panthers relatively in check. Here is how we graded out Tampa Bay's players and coaches in their loss in Week 16.

QUARTERBACK: D-

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield looked sharp early in the game, completing his lone touchdown in the game to Mike Evans in the first quarter, but ultimately, his full game of work wasn't.

While he was able to utilize his legs for 49 yards on the ground and was efficient, completing 69% of his passes, he only threw a total of 26 times for 145 yards and was sacked twice. A delay of game in the fourth quarter and a miscommunication with Evans on the final drive that led to an interception encapsulated the 2025 season for Mayfield.

RUNNING BACKS: B

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The running game was the focus for the Bucs' offense against the Panthers, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to pull out the victory. Bucky Irving got off to a hot start, but eventually his hot hand cooled off. He ended the game with 19 carries for 71 yards, just an average of 3.7 yards per carry.

Rachaad White was perhaps the best back on the day for the Bucs, rushing five times for 49 yards, but was never allowed to continue working as offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard continued to try and push Irving.

Sean Tucker once again had the only touchdown on the ground for the Bucs.

WIDE RECEIVERS: C+

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Bucs' wide receiver room was limited in what it could provide to the offense under Grizzard's game plan. However, despite the lack of opportunities, they were able to make the most of what was given to them.

Mike Evans had the lone touchdown of the group, but a drop by McMillan late in the game and a false start on rookie Emeka Egbuka on the final drive cost this group a better overall grade.

With so many weapons, it's fair to question why these guys aren't getting more involved in the offense. Evans and Chris Godwin tied for the most receptions on the day with five, but neither eclipsed 50 yards, while Egbuka only had one catch.

TIGHT ENDS: F

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The tight ends were once again nonexistent on Sunday. Cade Otton was the only one involved, catching two passes for 15 yards. But what made things worse for this unit was the fact that Otton was blown off blocks twice, which resulted in a loss of yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE: F

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bucs' offensive line was solid early, blocking well for Mayfield and opening up running lanes, but things quickly fell apart from there.

Graham Barton was once again horrific at the center position, being called for an illegal blindside block along with a bad snap in the second quarter. But the real concern was from right tackle Luke Goedeke, who was penalized four or more times throughout the game. You can't have that from someone who is supposed to be an anchor on the unit.

The unit also allowed two sacks on Baker Mayfield.

DEFENSIVE LINE: D+

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The defensive line once again had its struggles. They continuously lost contain on the edge, and couldn't stop much of what was sent their way. A lack of pressure on the quarterback was seen throughout the game, and even when they did, they weren't able to finish in the backfield. Tackling was also an issue for the group. When Vita Vea isn't able to do what he is supposed to, and Logan Hall is potentially the best player of the unit, you have a huge problem.

LINEBACKERS: D

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) and linebacker Lavonte David (54) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The linebacker unit added to the disappointment that is Todd Bowles' defense. They lacked containing the edge, and despite a sack each from Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis, they weren't able to do much.

Coverage is still a huge issue, allowing the Panthers to score their second touchdown of the entire season to a tight end.

SECONDARY: D+

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The rookies Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish didn't have horrible days, but Morrison did give up a couple of plays that were chunks that helped Carolina move into Bucs' territory. Parrish played lights out and will be a key cog of the unit moving forward.

Bryce Young didn't have a monster game, but was efficient, completing 21 of 32 passes for two touchdowns. One of which came on a zero blitz right before half for a touchdown on veteran Jamel Dean.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Perhaps the only other bright spot on the day outside of the wide receiver unit was special teams.

Kameron Johnson was fantastic, returning three kickoffs for 101 yards with a long of 44 to try and help out the Bucs' offense. There were no coverage issues on the day, mostly because McLaughlin consistently was kicking the ball for a touchback.

Chase McLaughlin was once again him, nailing both his field goal attempts with a long of 50. A costly mistake happened when the Bucs were flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty late in the game on special teams due to a headbutt.

COACHES: F

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

There's not much more to say about this group. They have failed tremendously throughout the entire season.

Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is a scripted play merchant and can't figure out how to put his weapons in advantageous positions to be successful. I'll also mention that he refused to continue handing Rachaad White the ball in lieu of Bucky Irving despite the former having the hot hand. Oh yeah, Grizz, can we please throw the ball on first down?

Head coach and defensive play caller Todd Bowles had a better game, but his glaring weakness came right before half as he called a zero blitz that allowed the Panthers' wide receiver to get behind Dean in man coverage for a touchdown.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

