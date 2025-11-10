Buccaneers likely without offensive star against Bills
It was a tough loss on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dropping a game to the New England Patriots 28-23, but they were still able to make a few things happen on offense despite another week without two of their biggest skill position players. Now, it seems like they'll have to go yet another game with running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Irving was hurt after Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Godwin was hurt after Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Godwin's fibula injury is on the same leg he suffered a brutal ankle dislocation last year, so precaution with him is understandable — Irving, however, suffered both a foot and shoulder injury, and the team has been very secretive on how his recovery is going and when he could return.
Head coach Todd Bowles was once again asked about Irving on Monday, and he didn't give an update on his status — he did mention, however, that Irving's shoulder is keeping him out and he's unlikely to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.
Running back Bucky Irving remains out
The Buccaneers haven't said much about Irving's status since he injured himself vs. the Eagles — a game he played in its entirety. It's unknown exactly what went wrong with his foot and his shoulder, so no timetable is given on when he could potentially be back.
That being said, the Buccaneers had a lot of success running the football against the Patriots without Irving in the lineup. Running back Sean Tucker has gotten some increased snaps alongside running back Rachaad White, and he averaged 5.9 yards per carry. The Bucs as a team averaged 5.4 yards per carry, but that run game wasn't enough to propel the offense to a successful outing — Tampa Bay went just 5-13 on third down.
Irving plays differently than both White and Tucker, manipulating space and making players miss, unlike most NFL running backs. He can do that in the run game and the pass game, so the Buccaneers will want to see him back in action sooner rather later, but we simply don't know when that will be. It certainly doesn't sound like that week will be this week, so the search for Irving continues later into the season.
The Buccaneers will face off against the Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Buffalo.
