NFL suspends Buccaneers rookie for 6 games
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are figuring out where things went wrong in their 28-23 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10 to try and fix those issues before having to face legitimate Super Bowl contenders over the next two weeks in the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
Tampa Bay is currently 6-3 and still in a pretty good spot to make the playoffs, but it will have to finish out the rest of the season strong.
While all the focus is on what lies ahead for the Buccaneers, news broke that backup running back Josh Williams will be suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.
Buccaneers RB Josh Williams suspended six games
Williams, an undrafted free agent out of LSU, initially signed with the Buccaneers following the draft and was a part of all the offseason programs before making the Bucs' practice squad.
Williams was eventually called up from the practice squad following Bucky Irving's injury in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite making his way to the active roster, Williams has yet to make much of an impact on the Bucs' running game, seeing action in three contests while only rushing for a total of four times for 11 yards. He has, however, played special teams, so the Bucs will have to find a contributor to replace him on that front.
The loss of Williams isn't a huge one for the Bucs with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker still splitting the carries in Irving's absence, but it will be interesting to see who of the likes of Owen Wright or Michael Wiley could be called up for depth. Alternatively, the Bucs could look toward the free agent market to bring in until Irving can suit up again.
Williams is now set to miss the next six games, and as reported, will be eligible to return to the field following the Buccaneers' Week 16 matchup against their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers.
