The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out of their bye week looking for a statement win against one of the NFL's top contending teams, the New England Patriots.
With both teams looking to avoid their third loss of the season, the Patriots jumped on the Buccaneers early, only for the Bucs to try and pull off yet another game-winning drive in the final minutes.
Ultimately, the Bucs would go on to lose the highly anticipated matchup 28-23 and will now look to get back on track over the next two weeks against more of the NFL's elite in the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
Tampa Bay is now currently 6-3, but even with a loss to the Pats, they are still atop the standings in the NFC South. According to The Athletic, they still have a fantastic chance of reaching the playoffs at 90%.
Buccaneers still heavily favored to reach the playoffs despite loss
The odds per The Athletic show that the Buccaneers are well-positioned to make the playoffs even if they were to lose their first three games following their bye week at 78%.
The next two weeks will undoubtedly be tough for Tampa Bay, but even pulling out a single win (preferably against their NFC opponent, the Rams) would be huge as they gear up for the final stretch of the season that includes some easier matchups against the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.
The Buccaneers' offense has lacked consistency over the past several weeks and will look to get things back on track against a susceptible Bills' defense, while the defense will try to eliminate the explosive, splash plays that plagued them against the Patriots.
The Bucs know what they need to do to reach the playoffs, but they will have to make the necessary adjustments in order to do so. Injuries have impacted them all season, but that can no longer be used as an excuse.
It's time to put it all together with the guys you have, but if they are unable to do so, they could find themselves losing games they should win, and in turn, start to see their chances of reaching the postseason diminish.
