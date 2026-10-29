Buccaneers Players We Could See Moved Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Many people assumed that if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, it would all but seal their fate — not just as a team destined to miss out on the postseason, but as one that would become open for business ahead of the trade deadline in order to get a head start on retooling the roster ahead of next season.

The Bucs did win that game, though. They beat the top team in the NFC South 43-13 in their first divisional matchup of the season, and they did so in convincing fashion. As a result, many believe that the Buccaneers will put any plans for a potential fire sale on hold — at least for now.

That being said, there are plenty of experts who still believe it's a matter of when, not if, the Buccaneers will commit to trading in order to acquire some extra draft capital

On Wednesday, ESPN released a list of the top 25 trade candidates in the NFL, and a three different Buccaneers were listed.

Yaya Diaby

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) celebrates a tackle against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first Buccaneers trade candidate named in the article was the Buccaneers' talented fourth-year edge rusher, Yaya Diaby. Diaby is coming off his best game of the season on Sunday where he put up an impressive stat line that included three sacks, three tackles and three QB hits.

Diaby is in a unique situation. Not only is he an impending free agent, but the player behind him on the depth chart, David Walker, has been incredibly productive in the limited opportunities he's received so far this year, leading the entire league with a pass-rush win rate of 24.6%.

Highest pass rush win rate this season among edge



David Walker 24.6%

Aidan Hutchinson 24.2%

Nik Bonitto 20.2%

Chase Young 20.0%

Princely Umanmielen 20.0% pic.twitter.com/pxwe1QFpX8 — PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2026

ESPN predicts that Diaby has a 35% chance of being traded, and sees the best team fits being the Browns, Seahawks and Cowboys.

Chris Godwin Jr.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After several injury-riddled seasons, Chris Godwin finally came into 2026 at full health. Unfortunately, with Mike Evans no longer beside him, Godwin has struggled to establish himself as the consistent weapon he once was for the Buccaneers' offense. That being said, poor quarterback play and questionable offensive schematics could be more to blame than Godwin himself.

Either way, ESPN still sees Godwin as one of the top 25 trade candidates in the NFL right now, and they believe he could be appealing in the right situation. The Chiefs and Commanders were both identified as possible trade partners for the Bucs as it relates to Godwin.

Here's what NFL expert and analyst Matt Bowan had to say about Godwin's appeal on the trade market:

"Godwin has yet to top 50 receiving yards in a game this season, and his play speed is declining," he wrote. "However, he still has value as a slot target with outside flex. He can use his coverage awareness to find open grass. And Godwin is willing to work the heavy traffic areas of the field on middle-of-the-field concepts."

ESPN believes that Chris Godwin has a 15% chance of being traded this season.

A'Shawn Robinson

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman A'shawn Robinson (91) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson has been the Buccaneers' best free-agent acquisition by a mile, as the veteran DT has been a major factor against the run while also leading the team with two interceptions. Not only that, but Robinson has been a strong, vocal leader in the locker room and someone who leads by example on the field with a relentless and aggressive style of play.

For teams that aren't looking to break the bank by trading for a top tier DT like the 49ers and Bears have already done, Robinson could be the perfect fit for a team that is looking to reinforce the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.

ESPN gave Robinson a 30% chance of being traded and listed the Rams, Ravens and Giants as potential suitors.

Whether the Buccaneers do indeed become sellers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline will likely depend on how they perform this week in another divisional game vs. the Atlanta Falcons. If the Buccaneers pull off another victory, it would not be surprising to see the Bucs stand pat and try to make a push up the standings. If they lose? The chances of the players listed above suiting up for another team this season will surely increase even more.

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