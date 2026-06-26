Recently, I had a chance to sit down with Buccaneers undrafted receiver Dean Patterson. Over the course of the interview, we spoke on many things, including how Patterson grew up watching the Bucs, living only 20 minutes away from Tampa in Lutz, Florida. We also spoke on Patterson's journey from walk-on at FIU to having a tryout deal with the Buccaneers and then eventually signing a full-time contract with the team.

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on before a game against theBaltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, one of the best stories that came out of the interview was Patterson's connection to Chris Godwin. Patterson grew up watching the Buccaneers, and for many years, he would attend training camps in person and watch the team on TV and see Chris Godwin go out and make plays. Now, he gets to stand with Godwin on the same practice field to live out his own dreams.

"I went to introduce myself to Chris, like the second day, I'm going to just kind of let him know who I was. I didn't tell him all of it. Yeah, listen bro, I grew up watching you. I got your jersey upstairs in my mom's house in my closet. I've been able to talk to him, ask him a couple of questions, whether it's about a play or what.

"Great guy. Dog man. His career, you know, for him to bounce back from his ankle injury and just come out here and just work his tail off like that I feel like that goes to show his character because in my opinion, I've heard some thing around the league with some of these veterans, they don't have to be nice to you, because of young guys coming in for my spot. And Chris isn't like that at all. I'm going to be honest, none of the guys are actually like that. I love being around them, you know, they're all funny, laughing and joking."

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dean Patterson (11) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Patterson is built in a very similar way to Chris Godwin at 6'2 and 200 pounds. He has faced many ups and downs throughout his football career to get to this moment, and Patterson has certainly earned the chance to show the Buccaneers what he can do at the NFL level.

Now, Patterson is able to work with one of his favorite receivers to watch growing up and will get many chances to be able to grow and learn from one of the best in Buccaneers history while beginning his own journey into the NFL and carving his own path.

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