Emeka Egbuka Preparing to Fill Shoes of Mike Evans in Two Key Areas for Buccaneers
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Mike Evans was the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' franchise for 12 seasons. As such, he was also the leader of the team's wide receiver corps, and following his unexpected departure in free agency this offseason, it is now time for someone else to carry the torch that Evans did for so many years — both on the field and in the locker room.
With steady 30-year-old veteran Chris Godwin coming off several injury-plagued seasons, that torch is expected to be carried by second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Similar to when he was drafted by a team that was already stacked at the WR position, Egbuka's exceptional play as a rookie, especially early in the year, caught many people by surprise. And although his stats leveled off as the year went on, Egbuka showed the versatility, route-running and overall maturity to eventually blossom into an NFL star.
And now, with Evans no longer in Tampa Bay, Egbuka will have the opportunity to show that he's capable of carrying the load for the Bucs' offense earlier than most anticipated.
During the Buccaneers' final mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, Egbuka was asked to describe some of the things he is focused on heading into his second year in the league. It'll be one where his role won't necessarily increase in terms of playing time, but one where he will be relied upon heavily to provide offense.
Explosive Plays
The first area Egbuka identified as one he wants to improve at heading into 2026 is explosive plays.
"I would just say overall explosiveness," Egbuka said. "Making plays with the ball in my hands. So, that really just looks like, in practice, obviously, we're not tackling and we're not going to the ground, but creating great habits when it comes to catching the ball and running after the catch. Making moves on defenders. Having strong hands at the catch point. Staying on your feet — that's a big one."
Despite the fact that he's barely been an NFL player for a year, Egbuka's maturity and insight are rare for a player his age. The detail in which he explains what exactly he means by 'explosiveness' shines a light on how detailed he really is.
Egbuka then naturally segued into another key area that he plans to attack heading into this season.
Leadership
"So that's something that I'm really honing in on, as well as something that's less on the field, but stepping more into that leadership role," Egbuka said. "Becoming more vocal. Being someone the team can look to as a steady source of confidence."
Despite being a rookie last season, there's no doubt that Egbuka displayed many leadership qualities. The former Ohio State product's maturity, intelligence and articulate nature made an impression not just on his coaches, but his teammates as well.
Now, heading into his second season, with no Mike Evans on the outside, Egbuka is not only preparing to step into a more vocal leadership role, but to provide more explosive plays as well. From hearing him speak after this week's mandatory minicamp, it's abundantly clear that he is very much up to the task.
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers