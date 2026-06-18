Buccaneers Explain Why NFL Penalized Team During OTAs

Heading into the 2026 NFL offseason, it was no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to get bigger, tougher, and more physical — especially on defense.

GM Jason Licht put this plan into action quickly in free agency with the signings of DT A'Shawn Robinson, LB Alex Anzalone and EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, among others.

In the draft, the Bucs' priorities were just as clear as they selected EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., LB Josiah Trotter, DB Keionte Scott and DT DeMonte Capehart, all of whom have a reputation for their aggressive and physical style of play on the defensive side of the ball.

The thing is, the hard part isn't necessarily filling out a roster that looks good on paper, but more so how that group performs on the field together. For the Buccaneers, they're hoping that a combination of veteran signings free agency and young talent from the draft will help to transform the team's identity.

Was Buccaneers' Physicality at OTA's Too Much?

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) and linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) and defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When the Buccaneers took the field for OTAs earlier this month, it was great to see all the new faces in and around One Buc Place. And from the portions that were open to the media, it became abundantly clear that the Bucs looked bigger, and despite strict no-contact rules imposed by the NFL, the aggression and tenacity of the new players was apparent.

Unfortunately, though, news trickled out that the Buccaneers would be losing a practice due to a decision by the NFL. There was little information released at the time of the report, but some recent information from a member of the Bucs' front office has since confirmed everyone's suspicions.

Bucs' Provide Explanation for NFL Discipline

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks around the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In an appearance on the Ronde Barber Show, Buccaneers Assistant General Manager Mike Greenberg, spoke about the team's offseason and the physical identity they have adopted.

“We’ve had a great offseason, a lot of energy, a lot of good stuff between the offense and defensive line,” Greenberg said. “It’s been fun being out there, but with that comes sometimes a little bit too much contact. And Todd’s got to regulate it a lot after each play, which he does a great job of."

Greenberg then spoke specifically about why the NFL took one of the Bucs' OTA practices away.

“The league, really, they’ll just ask for [practice] tape randomly from teams from time to time. They’ll get through everyone, sometimes they’ll go through teams twice. And they picked a day, if we’re being honest, we did have contact and we did deserve to lose an OTA day," Greenberg said. "But with that, you know, we did get in a lot of good work, as well… It’s more of just the guys were excited to be out there and working.”

It's obviously disappointing for any team to have the NFL take away a practice, especially when you only get so many at this point of the offseason. That being said, this is a rare situation where maybe the team and its fans are okay with losing a practice for being more physical than they're allowed.

Hopefully for the Buccaneers, it translates into the 2026 season.

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