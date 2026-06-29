Buccaneers Reuniting With Former Defensive Linemen Is A Perfect Gamble

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a big effort to revamp their entire defense during the offseason after the unit disappointed in 2026.

That included making defensive draft picks like edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, both of whom look to improve Tampa Bay's front seven. The Bucs signed free agents all across the board to try and elevate the room, including DT A'Shawn Robinson, but general manager Jason Licht also brought back another familiar face to Tampa Bay to help that room.

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches played for the Bucs for five seasons from 2018-22, but now, he's back in Tampa Bay for 2026. Nunez-Roches is a bit older after the Bucs were willing to let him walk in free agency in 2022, but he picked up quite a few things at his last stop — and he could end up being an important depth piece for the Bucs.

Nunez-Roches Has Arguably Gotten Better Since Leaving Tampa Bay

New York Giants defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (93) reacts after a play during the second half against the Denver Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Buccaneers fans will, of course, remember Nunez-Roches' contributions to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl team in 2020. The Bucs let him go after the 2022 season, though, and he's arguably improved since that happened.

Nunez-Roches signed with the New York Giants in 2023 and played three seasons for them, and in that time, he's arguably gotten more consistent. He's had 5.5 sacks with the Giants as opposed to 2.0 during his entire tenure in Tampa Bay (all in one season in 2022). He also set career highs in total tackles (52, 2024) and batted down four passes in New York, which accounts for all four of his deflections.

He brings all that experience from New York back to Tampa Bay in a rotational role. And now, he can apply everything he learned with the Giants in a Tampa Bay system that is very familiar to him.

Depth is Crucial, and Nunez-Roches Could Be Great Depth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive lines rotate often at the NFL level, so having excellent defensive line depth is how teams win championships. Nunez-Roches may be 32 years old and not a starting-caliber player, but he could still help the Bucs out in a big way.

Nunez-Roches frequently plays nose tackle, so he could rotate with or play alongside Vita Vea in the middle of the line. He'll replace Greg Gaines at that spot, but Nunez-Roches has played in Bowles system before and is a proven producer in it — he had two sacks and five tackles for loss in his last year in Tampa Bay, and Gaines managed three tackles for loss during his entire tenure with the Bucs.

Nunez-Roches likely won't work his way into a starting role in Tampa Bay, but he could be the depth that the Buccaneers need, even if he is getting up in age. If he can perform well and other linemen like Calijah Kancey and Elijah Roberts can, too, Tampa Bay's front seven could be vastly improved in 2026 and Licht's gamble in bringing back an aging veteran will have paid off well.

The Bucs and Nunez-Roches report to training camp on July 28.

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