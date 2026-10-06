Buccaneers Reveal Concerning News Ahead of Cowboys Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4, and they need all the help they can get to beat the Dallas Cowboys on a quick turnaround. Unfortunately, the Bucs may be in danger of losing their leading points scorer before that game on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay released its Tuesday injury report for its game on Thursday, and even though the practice was just a walkthrough, it came with some interesting news. Tampa Bay's kicker, Chase McLaughlin, suddenly appeared on the report with a hip and groin injury.

Buccaneers Kicker Chase McLaughlin Added to Injury Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) celebrates after making a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday, so the report was generated with participation levels estimated if the team was conducting a full practice. Even so, McLaughlin appeared on the injury report after being absent from it on Monday.

McLaughlin missing Thursday's game could be very bad news for Tampa Bay for a number of reasons. For one, McLaughlin is the Buccaneers' leading points scorer, putting up 34 of Tampa Bay's 76 points so far this year. He has hit 100% of his field goals and his extra points, making him arguably the NFL's best kicker so far in 2026.

There's also the matter of what Tampa Bay would do without him. The Bucs do not have a kicker on their practice squad and do not have the extra roster spot to add one at the moment. If McLaughlin is hurt but not hurt enough to sit out, his accuracy could be in question — if he's too hurt to play, what will the Bucs do with a game in just two days?

Field goal range and extra points would suddenly become daunting prospects if McLaughlin could not play and the Bucs did not have time to replace him. The team will hope he's good enough to go on Thursday night, and if he isn't, Tampa Bay's game against Dallas will become even more of an uphill battle while starting a UDFA rookie quarterback in Jalon Daniels.

The Bucs will face off against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 8 at 8:15 p.m.

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