The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a season of ups and downs (mostly downs). They're 3-6 and have the worst passing offense in football, but they're just a game out of the NFC South, have an elite defense and boast an impressive running game.

The Bucs are, in many ways, a statistical enigma — it's hard to tell whether they are much better than their record or right where they're supposed to be. We've collected a few stats that make the Bucs a bizarre football team throughout their first nine games of the season.

The Offense is Feast or Famine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have the best rushing offense in the NFL (163.9 rushing yards per game) and the very worst passing offense in the NFL (141.9 net passing yards per game). They also have more rushing yards than passing yards at this stage of the year — not great.

The Bucs have to find ways to throw the football if they want to win games. They can really lean on the run game (and have in all of their wins), but the passing game has failed them in more ways than one.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin is Still Perfect

Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin has yet to miss a kick in any capacity. He's a pristine 22-for-22 on field goal attempts and he's 18-for-18 on extra point attempts. He's also Tampa Bay's leading scorer, currently accounting for 84 points.

We don't mean to jinx him, but McLaughlin could be on his way to a historic season. Three NFL kickers in history — Gary Anderson, Jeff Wilkins and Mike Vanderjagt — have had a perfect kicking season during the regular season.

Only Vanderjagt has had a perfect season through the regular season and the playoffs. The Bucs would have to make it to the playoffs for McLaughlin to test out that record, too.

Their Point Differential Doesn't Tell the Whole Story

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks toward the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers are 3-6 and one of the worst teams in the NFL by record (and most of the others are also in the NFC South). Despite that record, though, the team has a positive point differential of +24 points. That's the 11th-best number in the NFL.

Every team ahead of Tampa Bay has won six or more games. The Bucs have lost every single one of their games by one score, and two of those losses were by three points.

Tampa Bay has had a blowout against the Panthers to help increase that number, and holding the Atlanta Falcons to zero points the week after helped their differential, too. But two things seem to be for certain — the Buccaneers find themselves in close games a lot, and they have a lot of trouble actually winning them.

The Bucs Are Road Warriors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) kneels in the end zone with teammates before a game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs have been doing this for the past few years now, but they seem to play better on the road than they do at home.

The Bucs are 2-2 on the road this year, but they're just 1-4 when playing at Raymond James Stadium. Their average points scored across those splits is also fairly interesting — they average 16.8 points per game on the road and 29.5 on the road.

The team's win over the Panthers is a bit of an outlier, by either way, the Bucs seem more comfortable on the road. Thankfully, they'll be heading to Detroit to play the Lions next Sunday at 1 p.m.

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