The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added to their quarterback room on Monday, signing quarterback Cooper Rush to their practice squad. The move would have been very strange just a few days ago, but new information puts the move into perspective.

Rush comes to the Buccaneers after a new report about starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is reportedly dealing with an injured leg and ankle, and his status against the Detroit Lions is uncertain.

Rush's signing might reveal more about that uncertainty, though, and it may not be good for the Bucs.

Baker Mayfield Unlikely to Play?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rush signing with the Bucs at all makes it more unlikely than not that Mayfield plays against the Lions.

The Bucs would need an emergency third quarterback on the practice squad should Mayfield be out, and Rush would serve that role. He has no prior experience with any Bucs coaches, but he is a veteran who has started two games in the NFC South so far this season.

The Bucs would probably have turned to quarterback Brett Rypien for this, but Rypien signed with the Raiders' practice squad before they pursued Rush.

Additionally, Tampa Bay's previous practice squad quarterback, Easton Stick, was elevated to the 53-man roster on Monday after hitting the limit for three elevations, which he accrued while backup Jalon Daniels filled in for Mayfield when Mayfield dislocated his thumb in Week 3.

Rush's signing — and Stick's elevation — seem to mean that the Bucs are seriously worried Mayfield will not play in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, if they aren't absolutely certain of it by now. Should that be the case, Daniels would serve as QB1, Stick would back him up as QB2 and Rush would only enter the game in an emergency as the team's emergency QB3, which all teams are allowed to have on game day.

The Bucs will face off against the Lions in Detroit at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Rush's arrival seems to indicate that Daniels, an undrafted free agent rookie, will take the helm of the offense once again.

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